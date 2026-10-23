Prince William has swapped royal protocol for a place on one of Britain's most famous television sofas, leaving a studio audience stunned and revealing a hilarious attempt to catch Celebrity Traitors star Ross Kemp off guard.

The Prince of Wales made a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show, becoming the first member of the British Royal Family to appear on the programme. But while his unexpected entrance made headlines, it was his candid revelations about family television habits, childhood ambitions and a rather jumpy actor that gave the appearance its irresistible appeal.

Prince William made a surprise appearance on The Graham Norton Show with Cate Blanchett, Robert Irwin and Hannah Waddingham for a special edition marking the Earthshot Prize.



The special episode airs tomorrow night on BBC One at 10:40pm. pic.twitter.com/z924NGkZqW — Anna (@tokkianami) October 22, 2026

The special episode is scheduled to air on BBC One on Friday, 23 October, at 10.40pm UK time, with William joining a star-studded line-up as he promotes the Earthshot Prize ahead of its November ceremony in Mumbai, India.

Prince William's Ross Kemp Encounter Takes a Hilarious Turn

William's enthusiasm for The Celebrity Traitors appears to extend well beyond casual viewing. He revealed that the show has become a family favourite, with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis particularly hooked.

And the prince had a mischievous story to share about meeting one of its stars.

'I saw Ross Kemp the day after the first episode and I couldn't help but try, in the most appropriate way, to touch him to see what reaction I got from him. Turns out he was really jumpy!'

The anecdote offered a rare glimpse of William's playful side, with the royal admitting he could not resist testing whether the actor's nerves were still on edge after the show's opening episode.

It was not the first time the pair had exchanged Traitors-related jokes. During a visit to Ilminster, Somerset, on 6 October, William teased Kemp about trying to discover what happened next in the BBC reality competition. That earlier encounter took place during the launch of Ready Together, an emergency-preparedness initiative backed by the National Emergencies Trust.

The two moments provide a glimpse of William's growing willingness to engage with popular culture, and show how a television obsession can become an unexpected talking point in royal life.

From Aspiring Policeman to Wannabe DJ

William also let viewers in on some of the ambitions he entertained before his future as monarch became the defining part of his public identity.

'I did want to be a policeman when I was younger, I thought I could make a good one. And then I went through a phase of wanting to be a DJ, I wasn't very good.'

The self-deprecating admission added another human touch to an appearance that moved well beyond formal royal duties.

He also spoke warmly about filmmaker Christopher Nolan, praising his ability to turn far-out concepts into compelling cinema. William singled out The Dark Knight trilogy for its psychological depth, revealing a taste for films that make audiences think as well as entertain them.

The Earthshot Prize: William's Mission Beyond Royal Headlines

Behind the jokes, the appearance had a serious purpose. William established the Earthshot Prize in 2020, with the first awards presented in 2021, to identify and help scale solutions to the planet's environmental challenges.

The initiative awards five £1 million prizes annually across five goals: protecting and restoring nature, cleaning the air, reviving oceans, building a waste-free world and fixing the climate.

William explained that he wanted to counter the sense of doom that often dominates environmental discussions, arguing that urgency must be accompanied by optimism and practical action.

'It's all about getting excited,' he said, describing the prize as a way to spotlight people working towards a more sustainable future.

The sofa brought together guests with direct links to the initiative. Cate Blanchett serves on the Earthshot Prize Council, Robert Irwin is a global ambassador, and Hannah Waddingham hosted the 2023 awards in Singapore. Singer Jorja Smith also performed during the programme.

The next Earthshot Prize ceremony is scheduled for Mumbai in November, where five new winners will receive £1 million each to support their environmental solutions.

For William, the Graham Norton appearance delivered something unusual: royal history, an unexpectedly funny Ross Kemp story and a glimpse of the person behind the public role. And for fans of The Celebrity Traitors, the prince's confession may be the most entertaining royal revelation of all.