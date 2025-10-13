The Duke and Duchess of York are facing their biggest crisis yet. King Charles has reportedly told Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, to maintain a low profile after damaging revelations about their connections to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced in September 2025.

The couple, who share Royal Lodge in Windsor despite divorcing in 1996, now find themselves increasingly isolated from the institution they once represented.

Background and Current Standing

Prince Andrew, Duke of York, stepped back from public duties in late 2019 following widespread criticism over his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. His decision came shortly after a BBC Newsnight interview, during which he denied any wrongdoing but expressed regret for his association with Epstein.

The Duke, 65, has lived largely out of the public eye since. He continues to reside at Royal Lodge in Windsor, where he shares a home with his former wife, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York. The pair divorced in 1996 but have remained close friends and co-parents to their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Recent reports, including those from The National Enquirer, have claimed that tensions may have emerged between the former couple as the Duke works to maintain his reputation. However, no credible evidence supports claims of a personal rift or official action by King Charles III regarding their royal standing. Buckingham Palace has maintained its longstanding policy of not commenting on Epstein-related matters.

The Epstein Connection

Andrew's association with Epstein has been a continuing source of reputational damage. Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, maintained social and financial ties with several public figures. In 2022, Andrew settled a civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault—claims he has consistently denied. The settlement did not involve any admission of guilt.

Ferguson has also faced scrutiny for her own connection to Epstein. In 2010, it was revealed that she accepted financial assistance from him to help clear personal debts. The Duchess later described the decision as a 'gigantic error in judgment' and apologised publicly.

The Royal Context

Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022, King Charles III has pursued a leaner model for the monarchy, focusing on working royals actively engaged in public duties. Prince Andrew has not returned to official service, though he continues to attend some private family events. There is no official confirmation regarding whether Andrew or Ferguson will participate in the upcoming royal gatherings.

Ferguson, 65, has recently concentrated on her philanthropic work and public health advocacy following her 2023 breast cancer diagnosis and treatment. She has been praised for her openness in encouraging cancer screenings and her continued charity commitments.

Royal experts claim King Charles has instructed the couple to remain at arm's length from official royal gatherings.

Looking Ahead

While tabloid speculation continues about internal family tensions, there has been no verified indication of a personal or institutional break between Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Both remain living at Royal Lodge and have publicly maintained a cooperative relationship.

The Duke's ongoing efforts to restore public trust remain tied to the legacy of his past associations. Observers note that accountability, discretion, and continued withdrawal from controversy are likely to determine how his standing within the royal family evolves in the years ahead.