Lady Sarah McCorquodale, the eldest sister of the late Princess Diana, is recovering after suffering a serious fall from her horse. Her brother, Charles Spencer, confirmed that the 70-year-old aristocrat has been in hospital for several weeks following the accident, which occurred last month.

Speaking on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast, Spencer described the incident as 'really bad' but reassured listeners that his sister is 'on the mend'.

According to People magazine, a family source echoed his update, saying Lady Sarah was making steady progress. The exact nature of her injuries has not been disclosed, but she remains under medical supervision.

Earl Spencer Confirms Long Hospital Stay

The Earl of Spencer spoke candidly about his sister's condition during the interview, revealing that she had 'been in hospital for a long time'. He praised her resilience and sense of humour throughout her recovery, adding that hospital staff had described her as 'quite a character'.

'She's quite a handful,' Spencer said, recalling a light-hearted exchange with her doctor. 'He said to me, "She's quite a character, isn't she?" and I thought, yes, that's very Sarah.'

Although the family has not disclosed the location or extent of the accident, reports suggest it took place near her home in Lincolnshire, where she has lived for many years with her husband, Neil McCorquodale.

Family Support and Privacy

The Spencer family has maintained a low profile while Lady Sarah continues to recover. Sources told Marie Claire that relatives remain optimistic about her progress and are grateful for the public's kind messages.

No further statement has been issued by the McCorquodales, who have requested privacy during this time.

Lady Sarah, known for her strong family ties, has long been considered a central figure within the Spencer household. Her brother's public comments highlight the close bond between the siblings, which has endured since Princess Diana's death in 1997.

Longstanding Role in Charitable and Royal Circles

Lady Sarah McCorquodale is best known for serving as the former president of the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Fund, where she helped preserve her sister's charitable legacy.

She has continued to support several philanthropic causes and occasionally represents the family at events connected to Diana's memory.

A lifelong equestrian, Lady Sarah has often taken part in local riding events and remained passionate about horses well into her seventies. Though her recent fall was serious, friends say it has not diminished her reputation for strength and independence.

Parallels in the Royal Family's Riding Tradition

The accident recalls similar horse-related incidents involving other royals, including Princess Anne, who sustained a head injury during a riding accident in 2024.

Riding has long been a cherished yet risky tradition among the Windsors and the wider aristocracy. Lady Sarah's fall serves as a reminder of the sport's dangers, even for seasoned riders.

Royal observers note that her recovery will be followed closely by those who remember her connection to Princess Diana and her role in maintaining the Spencer family's public presence.

Lady Sarah 'On the Mend'

As of this week, Lady Sarah remains in hospital but is said to be improving daily. Her brother's reassuring remarks suggest she is on track to make a full recovery.

While details of her treatment remain private, her condition is reported to be stable. The family's request for privacy indicates that further updates will come only when she is ready to return home.