PSG forward Mauro Icardi has found himself in the middle of another scandal involving his wife, Wanda Nara, and an alleged mistress. Over the weekend, Nara, who is also his agent, swiped her Instagram clean of all images of the player, while also hinting at his infidelity.

Fans noticed that Wanda unfollowed her husband from the popular social media platform and subsequently deleted his photos. Not only that, she shared a story which many believe is a direct accusation of infidelity aimed at her husband. In a plain black background, she wrote: "Another family you ruined for a sl*t."

Ironically, Icardi did in fact ruin a family previously, but it was her own. She had been married to Argentine footballer Maxi Lopez when she met Icardi. The two were teammates at Italian Serie A side Sampodria at the time, and the two became close during their time at the club. However, Lopez and Nara divorced after it was discovered in 2013 that she had an affair with Icardi.

The pair eventually got married less than a year later and now have two children. However, there is clearly trouble in paradise, which came to light when Icardi was excused from Paris Saint-Germain's training session on Sunday due to a situation within his family. Wanda's actions have now given an indication as to what the crisis is about.

According to Marca, Icardi is being accused of having an affair with actress and model China Suarez.

Numerous sources are also reporting that Wanda has already left Paris and has returned to Italy with all her children. Apart from the two she shares with Icardi, she also has three children from her marriage to Maxi Lopez.

The plot grew even more interesting after Icardi shared photos of himself and Wanda together on his own Instagram on Monday. In the post, he greeted her a happy Mother's Day, which is currently being celebrated in Argentina. He also shared a photo of them together in his stories, with the location tagged as Milan, Italy.

It appears as though Icardi is on a mission to sort things out with his wife, and it remains to be seen how the situation plays out in the coming days.