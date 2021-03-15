French club Paris Saint-Germain has been at the centre of the media circus surrounding FC Barcelona captain Lionel Messi. The Argentine's contract expires this summer, and PSG is being pegged as the most likely destination if he decides to leave. However, it appears as though the French champions have put a gag order on its players to prevent them from discussing the possible transfer.

PSG midfielder Leandro Paredes has revealed that the club has told him to stop discussing his fellow Argentine in public. It may be remembered that he was among the players alongside Angel di Maria and Neymar Jr., who openly said that they would like to have Messi join them at the Parc des Princes.

According to Marca, Paredes spoke to French media outlet Le Journal Du Dimanche where he said "They have asked me not to talk about it anymore."

"People didn't like my position on what I was saying. Some people saw it as disrespectful. This was not the case for me," he continued.

At that time, Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman said that PSG players were being disrespectful as they spoke about Messi ahead of the UEFA Champions League clash between the two teams.

PSG has since eliminated Barcelona from the competition.

"It's up to Messi to decide calmly at the end of the season what he wants to do with his future," said Paredes, claiming that everything is up to the player and not on his opinion on the matter.

Newly-elected Barcelona president Joan Laporta is confident that he can convince Messi to stay. Koeman also believes that things have turned around enough for Messi to reconsider his decision to leave. The club has also reportedly made an offer to Messi's close friend, Sergio Aguero, whose contract with Manchester City expires this summer.

Meanwhile, PSG has renewed the contract of Argentine player Angel Di Maria, which is being seen as one of the many steps they are taking to attract the six-time Ballon d'Or winner to Paris.