Paris Saint-Germain recently sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel, and the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino appears to be imminent. The Argentine's arrival in Paris is believed to be paving the way for the signing of two other prominent Argentine stars.

The Parc des Princes is already home to Brazilian forward Neymar Jr., who is still being linked to a move back to FC Barcelona. However, there is even more buzz surrounding the fate of Lionel Messi. The Barcelona captain announced over the summer that he wanted to leave Camp Nou, but was forced to stay until the end of his current contract. When that contract expires in June 2021, PSG is one of the few clubs that can afford to enlist his services.

Meanwhile, Marca has reported that Messi will not be the only player that may bring an Argentine invasion to Paris. Juventus' Paulo Dybala is reportedly being targeted as well. His contract with the Serie A champions is set to expire in 2022, and PSG is reportedly keeping themselves in the know about the situation.

However, with Messi and Dybala both playing as number 10s, it appears unlikely that PSG will want to bring in both of them to play alongside Neymar. Messi's chemistry with Neymar has been proven during their time together at FC Barcelona. Meanwhile, Messi and Dybala have not exactly enjoyed similar success. In fact, they have been criticised for being unable to work together to produce favourable results for Argentina.

PSG is said to be willing to offer 60 million euros to Juventus for Dybala's services. However, these are all just rumours as of now, and anything can still happen. Messi himself will only be able to begin negotiating with other clubs in January, and his contract with the Catalan giants will officially end in June 2021.

There will be an abundance of stars on the PSG roster if these transfer rumours hold true. However, Pochettino will be facing even bigger pressure to bring home silverware if he is provided with such strong ammunition.