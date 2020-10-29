Moise Kean scored two goals last night, both through assists from Kylian Mbappe, as Paris St-Germain defeated Istanbul Basaksehir on Wednesday evening. PSG won the UEFA Champions League group stage match 0-2, but suffered a blow as Neymar Jr. suffered an injury.

Everton forward Kean, who is on loan from Premier League leaders Everton, broke the deadlock in the 64th minute to score the first goal of the match and to put PSG ahead. He scored a header off an Mbappe assist, which showed a promising link-up between the two forwards.

Unfortunately for PSG, another attacking star, Neymar Jr., appeared to have pulled a muscle in the middle of the first half. The Brazilian was taken off in the 26th minute looking completely devastated.

Kean and Mbappe picked up the slack as the pair of them manufactured the second PSG goal just before the 80th minute mark.

The hosts looked threatening throughout the first half, but they were unfortunate not to find a breakthrough before Kean shifted the momentum to the Ligue 1 champions.

Keylor Navas had to do some heavy lifting for PSG as Edin Visca threatened his goal after a defensive lapse from the PSG back line.

Navas, who won several Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, showed off his experience as he made another good save against Deniz Turuc to prevent an equaliser. Basaksehir took 16 shots on target, not a big difference from PSG's 18 attempts. Navas made a real difference between the posts as he kept a clean sheet.

It was a rough game with 11 fouls being called against the Turkish side and 6 against PSG.

Newcomer Kean stole the show after only just recently joining PSG from Everton on Oct. 4. He has already scored a total of four goals for the French side. PSG now has their Champions League campaign back on track after losing their opener against Manchester United last week.

It remains to be seen if Neymar Jr. will be able to bounce back from his injury quickly. The club has yet to release an update.