Clinical psychologist Dr Vincent Greenwood says Donald Trump is a 'puppet' to traits he identifies as psychopathic. Greenwood has not clinically examined Trump, and The Daily Beast says his assessment is not an established medical diagnosis.

He warned a Republican defeat in the US midterms on 3 November 2026 could prompt Trump to try to 'protect his status'. The federal election is scheduled for that date.

For context, Greenwood directs the Washington Center for Cognitive Therapy and wrote Puppet on a String: Trump Is Ruled by an Ominous Psychological Condition. He said he had studied Trump for years, but has not examined him in person.

The book presents a forensic-style assessment through the lens of clinical psychopathy, according to the report. That method does not make the assessment a clinical diagnosis.

Why Greenwood Links His Claims About Trump to the Midterms

Greenwood identifies impulsivity, remorselessness and a drive to dominate as the traits he considers most consequential.

He argues they could shape how Trump handles difficult decisions, particularly when his authority or public standing feels threatened. That is his prediction about behaviour, not evidence of what Trump will do after voters cast their ballots.

Greenwood described the traits as 'ominous'. He said impulsivity could prompt Trump to act before weighing consequences. Remorselessness, he argued, could weaken restraint tied to guilt or concern for others.

He said the traits justified considering the 25th Amendment. The provision addresses an inability to discharge the powers and duties of the office, not a judgment that a president's personality is dangerous.

The psychologist's argument rests on his reading of Trump's public conduct and record. It does not establish a diagnosis, and the report provides no independent clinical assessment.

A forceful description can sound settled when attached to a professional title, even when the person being discussed has not been examined.

What Greenwood Predicts Could Follow a Republican Midterm Defeat

Greenwood said that a Republican setback could prompt Trump to make frantic efforts to 'protect his status'. He said Trump might respond less through ordinary political calculation than from a need to avoid humiliation or loss of control.

'Generally, he will act quickly without considering the consequences,' Greenwood said. He described the possible effects as 'very worrisome'.

The warning is conditional. The midterms have not taken place, and the report does not establish that Republicans will lose or that Trump would react as Greenwood anticipates.

Greenwood linked his concerns to recent episodes described in the report. They included Trump's threat to annihilate a 'whole civilization' in Iran. He also cited Trump's remark that allowing American cities to be destroyed was a 'small price to pay.'

The report described an Oval Office exchange with White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg. Trump told him, 'I don't know who the hell you are, but you better be careful.' Those examples give context to Greenwood's concern. They do not prove a psychological condition.

White House Rejects Greenwood's Assessment of Trump

White House spokesman Davis Ingle rejected Greenwood's assessment in a statement. Ingle called him a 'Democrat hack doctor' and said he was engaging in 'armchair diagnosis for political purposes'. The response attacked the psychologist's credibility but did not provide a medical evaluation of Trump.

Greenwood says the traits he identifies could pose risks in the presidency, while the White House says his assessment is politically motivated. Neither statement settles the medical question.

The public record described in the report can be scrutinised. It cannot substitute for an examination or establish how Trump would behave after an electoral setback.

Greenwood urged that the 25th Amendment be considered. The report describes no move by the vice-president or Cabinet to invoke it. He did not specify what Trump might do after a loss. The Daily Beast reported no move to begin a constitutional process.