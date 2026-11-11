SHENZHEN, China — 10 November 2026 — QIDI Tech today announced the launch of MakeBuddy Smart5, a new AI-powered home 3D printer. As a new product line under the QIDI brand, MakeBuddy is designed specifically for family environments, making high-quality 3D printing more accessible and enjoyable for households worldwide. Built on QIDI's commitment to exceptional quality and reliable performance, Smart5 is designed to be a technology-driven gift choice for families.

Smart Design for Learning and Creation

Designed to meet the needs of families seeking shared learning and creative experiences, MakeBuddy Smart5 features significant enhancements in software, educational content, and ease of use.

Powered by the new QIDI Joy platform, Smart5 provides children with an engaging 3D printing learning environment, featuring extensive 3D model resources and instructor-led STEAM courses. Parents can feel confident allowing children to explore independently, helping them quickly learn 3D printing fundamentals and start creating with ease.

Smart5 also supports AI camera monitoring, automatic bed levelling, and fully automated printing. With no complicated setup or professional expertise required, both parents and children with no prior 3D printing experience can get started right away.

Inspiring Creativity, Empowering Exploration

MakeBuddy Smart5 supports multi-platform control, allowing users to operate the printer seamlessly through smartphones, tablets, and computers. Users can also freely explore QIDI's extensive built-in model library and discover a wide range of creative possibilities.

The accompanying QIDI Joy app provides a comprehensive 3D printing learning platform with abundant educational resources, including 3D printing courses, beginner tutorials, and model-related knowledge. These resources help children build a strong foundation in 3D printing and quickly become familiar with MakeBuddy Smart5's operation.

Smart5 also features an AI-powered Image-to-3D function that transforms images into personalised 3D models. This feature enables children to bring ideas to life while developing creativity through hands-on practice.

The built-in 3D printing courses incorporate STEAM-based learning concepts, encouraging parents and children to participate in creative projects together. With its intuitive features, MakeBuddy Smart5 is an ideal technology-inspired holiday gift for families, encouraging children to explore creativity and develop hands-on skills.

Independent Creation, Worry-Free for Parents

MakeBuddy Smart5 features a fully enclosed design that helps isolate high-temperature components and moving parts, reducing the risk of accidental contact and making it more suitable for family environments with children and pets. Its flame-retardant chamber structure further enhances overall safety, providing parents with greater confidence when children use the printer independently.

It also features a new intelligent AI camera that monitors printing progress, enabling users to check print status anytime and anywhere and enjoy worry-free creation even when away from home. With automatic bed levelling, users can simply start a print job with one click, while Smart5 automatically completes the printing process, providing reliable support for children to independently create their own projects.

A Healthier, Safer Home Printing Environment

MakeBuddy Smart5 is designed to create a cleaner and healthier home 3D printing environment. It features a triple-layer air filtration system that captures 99.5% of dust and particles, helping reduce airborne particles and maintain a cleaner printing environment. By continuously improving air quality inside the printing chamber and reducing odours, Smart5 provides a more comfortable experience for home use, whether placed in a study, living room, or bedroom.

To further enhance user safety, Smart5 incorporates additional flame-retardant design elements within the chamber, providing improved protection and greater peace of mind for family use.

A Quieter, More Comfortable Printing Experience

The enclosed chassis design of the MakeBuddy Smart5 helps reduce mechanical vibrations and limit noise transmission, delivering a quieter printing experience. While children enjoy independent creation, pets can rest comfortably and parents can enjoy a more peaceful home environment.

The heated bed of Smart5 features a full-colour smart indicator light strip that clearly displays the printer's operating status. Smart5 also features a 4-inch HD full-colour touchscreen with a next-generation user interface design, delivering an intuitive and intelligent operating experience.

MakeBuddy Smart5 brings 3D printing from professional applications into everyday family life. With integrated learning resources, safety-focused design, and family-friendly features, it lowers the barrier to 3D creation and enables families to learn, explore, and create together. As a popular technology-inspired holiday gift, Smart5 helps children develop creativity and hands-on skills, serving as a creative companion that connects imagination with reality and delivers a more accessible and worry-free home creation experience.

Smart5: A Meaningful Gift for Learning and Creativity

MakeBuddy Smart5 is now available at the official QIDI store and Amazon.

Smart5 delivers an integrated home 3D printing experience that combines AI-powered creation tools, educational resources, and family-friendly design. With QIDI Joy, AI Image-to-3D capabilities, STEAM learning content, and automated printing features, Smart5 makes 3D printing more accessible for children, parents, and beginners.

Designed to inspire creativity and hands-on learning, MakeBuddy Smart5 offers families an engaging way to explore 3D printing together. With the holiday season approaching, Smart5 also makes a thoughtful technology-inspired gift for children, combining creativity, learning, and innovation in one experience.