Popular retro gaming YouTuber Jacob Payne, better known as Retro Jake, has died, his family announced on Instagram on 7 November 2026.

Payne owned Retro Jake's video game stores in Richmond and Muncie, Indiana, and had attracted more than 555,000 YouTube subscribers and 153,000 Facebook followers, according to local news outlet 812Now.

His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from fans and fellow business owners, while his family warned followers about scammers attempting to exploit the news.

Retro Jake's Family Warns Fans About Scams

In its Instagram announcement, Payne's family said he was 'in heaven now' and had 'fought until the very end'. The family also asked supporters to keep his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers.

According to 812Now, Payne had been hospitalised with severe heart failure the previous week. The outlet also reported that he had survived bone cancer in 2010 and recently shared updates about other medical problems.

His most recent listed YouTube video, titled 'Life Update. Long Video Incoming', was published on 25 October, according to Dexerto. His family has not publicly confirmed the official cause of his death.

Following the announcement, the Retro Jake Instagram account issued a warning about scammers allegedly posing as people connected to Payne.

The family told followers not to send money or respond to messages from anyone claiming to represent Payne, his relatives or friends. The family said all legitimate updates would be shared through Retro Jake's official Facebook page.

Jacob Payne Remembered for Generosity and Community Work

Beyond his online popularity, Payne was recognised for supporting small businesses and helping his local community.

According to 812Now, he previously operated a Retro Jake store in Connersville, Indiana, which closed in 2024, before continuing with his Richmond and Muncie locations.

One of his community projects was the 'Console For Kids' initiative, organised with the Richmond Police Department. The programme delivered video game consoles to Girls Inc. in Richmond last Christmas, the outlet reported.

Greensburg resident Bryce Folsom, who reviews regional businesses, also paid tribute to Payne after visiting his former Connersville store in 2024.

Folsom told 812Now that Payne had given him free video games when he purchased consoles from the business.

'I will always be grateful for that kindness and for all the happy, smiling faces you brought to so many people,' Folsom said.

He added that Retro Jake's had become part of a video game trail he had been documenting across Southern Indiana for three years.

Gaming Community Pays Tribute to Retro Jake

Small businesses in Richmond and gaming social media accounts across the United States have shared condolences following Payne's death, according to 812Now. Tributes have remembered him for his involvement in the local business community, his passion for retro gaming and his efforts to support others.

Payne built a substantial online following by sharing videos about buying, selling and trading vintage video games through his stores. His content also featured gaming collections and interactions with customers, helping him connect with enthusiasts beyond Indiana.

He also used his social media presence to share personal messages with followers. In a video posted last month, Payne spoke about his Christian faith and encouraged viewers to follow Christ and turn to God during difficult moments.

'If you're ever in a situation and don't know what to do, just give [God] a chance. He will never leave or forsake you, even when you feel like you do the worst of the worst,' Payne said.

According to 812Now, Payne is survived by his wife and young son. His Retro Jake's stores in Richmond and Muncie are temporarily closed as his family, friends and employees mourn his death.