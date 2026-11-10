A woman in Anchorage, Alaska, has described filming a jellyfish-shaped UFO apparently hovering in the direction of a US military base. Sara Jane Osborn said the object appeared above distant trees on 15 June 2026 before disappearing from view within minutes.

The reported sighting occurred at approximately 10.13pm while Osborn and her husband, Pete, were visiting Anchorage on business. She told the Daily Mail that an evening spent photographing a rainbow became an encounter neither could explain.

'It disappeared almost as quickly as it came,' Osborn said.

The couple believed the object was positioned towards Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER), which supports US Air Force F-22 Raptor operations. However, its actual location and any connection to military activity remain unverified.

Jellyfish UFO Witness Describes Strange Object Above Anchorage Treeline

Osborn recalled travelling along Sixth Avenue when she noticed a rainbow and began taking photographs through an open car window.

Her husband pulled into an empty downtown parking area, allowing her to capture the scene without traffic obstructing her view.

Then something unusual appeared on her phone screen.

'I was annoyed, because I was like, is that a mosquito?' she recalled.

Looking towards the distant trees, Osborn noticed a dark shape that appeared to hover above them.

She described the object as black and silver, with dangling appendages that seemed to move independently as it turned from side to side.

Osborn began taking additional photographs before recording video. She said she also captured several still images in rapid succession.

Her first concern was whether the object might have been a kite.

Although trees were moving in the breeze, she believed its movements were inconsistent with those of an ordinary kite.

'It was very clearly not a kite in its movements,' she said.

The object reportedly remained visible for approximately three minutes before disappearing from sight.

Jellyfish UFO Sighting Prompts Search Near Anchorage Military Base

Determined to find an explanation, Osborn and her husband searched a nearby park for anyone operating or packing away a kite.

They found nobody doing so, according to her account.

The couple subsequently drove towards Arctic Valley, hoping a different vantage point would reveal what they had witnessed.

'And we looked everywhere. We looked for, like, 30 minutes,' Osborn recalled.

Pete estimated that the object might have been within three miles of their position, although its distance could not be confirmed.

The couple also noticed an aircraft that appeared considerably smaller than the unidentified shape.

However, without knowing the distance to either object, their apparent sizes cannot establish their actual dimensions.

Osborn acknowledged that an ordinary explanation remained possible.

'You know, maybe it's a drone-type thing,' she said.

A kite, drone or another conventional airborne object has not been ruled out. No independently verified evidence establishes an extraterrestrial origin or any connection to military operations.

Osborn also said they could not identify anyone else who had witnessed the object at the same time.

'Because it was there, and then it wasn't,' she said. 'I can't deny that it happened.'