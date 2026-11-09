GTA 6 digital preloading opens on Monday, 9 November 2026, for Xbox Series X|S players in the United States, while PlayStation 5 owners must wait until midnight local time on Tuesday, 10 November.

Rockstar Games confirmed the different schedules ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI's 19 November release.

The new timetable, published on 3 November, moves digital preloading up from the previously announced 12 November. That gives customers extra time to download the game, although installing it early will not unlock gameplay before launch.

GTA 6 Preload Start Times on PS5 and Xbox

On PS5, digital pre-orders become available to preload as each region reaches midnight on Tuesday, 10 November. New Zealand gets there before Britain and the United States, so PS5 owners do not all begin downloading at the same moment.

Xbox Series X|S follows a single worldwide start time instead. According to Rockstar's official regional schedule, digital preloading begins at midnight GMT on Tuesday, 10 November, regardless of the consoleis location. Local clocks, however, will show different dates and times.

In the United States, Xbox downloads open at 4pm Pacific Standard Time, 6pm Central Standard Time and 7pm Eastern Standard Time on Monday, 9 November. PS5 owners in those regions must wait until their local clocks reach midnight on Tuesday.

For players in the UK and Ireland, both consoles begin preloading at midnight GMT on Tuesday. In Central Europe, PS5 preloading begins at midnight CET, while Xbox downloads become available at 1am CET.

The gap grows farther east. India has a midnight PS5 start and a 5.30am Xbox start. In the Philippines, Singapore and mainland China, Xbox preloading begins at 8am, eight hours after the local PS5 window opens.

In Sydney and Melbourne, Xbox owners can begin at 11am on Tuesday, while in New Zealand, the start is 1pm. PS5 preloading in both locations opens at local midnight, giving those customers an earlier download window.

GTA 6 File Size and the 212 GB Storage Requirement

Rockstar's preload FAQ says GTA 6 requires up to 212 GB of available storage, depending on the device. That figure is the space needed for preloading, not confirmation that every console will have an identical final installation size.

Players should check their remaining storage before the download window opens. Those without enough space may need to delete other games or files, particularly if they plan to rely on automatic preloading while away from their consoles.

On PS5, automatic preloading requires auto-downloads to be enabled and the console to be switched on or in Rest Mode. Xbox Series X|S owners should enable automatic updates and leave their consoles on or in Sleep mode. These settings are for automatic downloads; they are not a requirement to preload manually.

When GTA 6 Unlocks on 19 November

Preloading and playing are separate stages. Rockstar says GTA 6 will become playable at midnight local time on Thursday, 19 November, on both PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Unlike the Xbox download window, the launch is not simultaneous worldwide.

New Zealand will reach the official release time before the UK and United States. A completed preload means the game is already installed, but players must still wait for their region's scheduled unlock.