Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has admitted cheating on his wife, Lori Huang, in a personal apology to employees, as allegations involving a woman suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese espionage place the billionaire under wider scrutiny. The admission has also raised a significant financial question: could a divorce put approximately $81.1 billion of his estimated fortune at stake?

Huang wrote to Nvidia employees on 8 November: 'I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did.' He accepted responsibility for his behaviour and acknowledged that he had fallen short of his responsibilities to his family, colleagues, and shareholders.

Forbes estimated Huang's net worth at $162.2 billion on 8 November 2026. A hypothetical 50% division would amount to $81.1 billion (£60.6 billion). However, this is a mathematical calculation, not a predicted divorce settlement. Neither Huang nor his wife has announced a separation, and no divorce filing has been reported.

BREAKING: Nvidia, $NVDA, CEO Jensen Huang sends a company-wide email regarding his recently reported relationship with a Chinese spy. pic.twitter.com/NTdoSgaxoy — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) November 8, 2026

California Divorce Laws Could Put His Fortune Under Scrutiny

Huang and Lori married in 1985 and have been together for more than four decades. If the couple were to divorce, California's community property laws could have significant implications for their financial arrangements.

Under Section 2550 of the California Family Code, courts generally divide qualifying community property equally between spouses unless they agree otherwise or an applicable legal exception applies. However, this does not mean Lori would automatically receive half of Huang's entire estimated fortune. Assets acquired before marriage, certain gifts and inheritances, and other qualifying separate property may be excluded from the community estate.

Nvidia Shareholdings Reveal the Couple's Financial Ties

Nvidia's 2026 proxy statement provides a closer look at the couple's shared financial arrangements. The filing, which reports beneficial ownership as of 23 March 2026, lists 870,604,104 Nvidia shares under Huang's beneficial ownership, representing 3.58% of the company's outstanding stock.

A substantial portion is held through trusts involving both spouses. These include 528,531,547 shares in the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Living Trust, with Jensen and Lori serving as co-trustees.

The filing also identifies two other irrevocable trusts holding 31,421,011 and 109,040,602 shares, respectively, in which both serve as co-trustees. Nvidia states that Jensen and Lori may be deemed to share beneficial ownership and voting and investment power over specified holdings because of their trustee responsibilities.

However, these disclosures do not establish how the assets would be classified or divided in a potential divorce. The distinction between beneficial ownership, legal title, and marital property could therefore become important if the couple ever pursued separation proceedings.

Nvidia Investigation Adds to Pressure on CEO

The financial questions come as Nvidia faces scrutiny over reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence effort involving Alice Huang, an executive associated with Singapore-based Nvidia customer Megaspeed. US intelligence officials reportedly suspect the woman of having links to Chinese intelligence and gathering information for Beijing. These allegations have not been independently established as fact, and China has rejected the accusations.

Nvidia's board announced on 8 November that an independent committee, assisted by outside legal counsel, would investigate the matter. It said it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. Huang has pledged to co-operate with the review.

The investigation adds a corporate dimension to the controversy surrounding the chief executive, whose company plays a central role in the global AI chip industry.

For now, the $81.1 billion figure remains hypothetical. No divorce has been announced or filed, and any eventual financial settlement would depend on the couple's actual marital assets, separate property, trust arrangements, and any applicable agreements.