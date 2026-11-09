Apple will launch HomeView and the fourth-generation Apple TV 4K on Friday, 13 November 2026.

However, EU customers cannot buy the new smart-home display at launch because Siri AI is unavailable on iOS in the bloc.

The two devices were announced on 13 October alongside HomePod mini 2, which arrived on 30 October. Both have been available for pre-order since mid-October.

Each costs $299 (€267.18 and £222.95) in the United States and £299 ($401.01 and €358.47) in the UK, according to Apple's regional announcements.

Those figures are separate local prices, not a currency conversion.

Apple HomeView Launch Excludes EU but Includes the UK

HomeView combines a seven-inch Liquid Retina display with smart-home controls, music playback and FaceTime calling. Apple offers tabletop and wall-mounted versions, giving households the choice of placing one on a counter or installing it in a hallway. The wall-mounted version also needs a separate mounting accessory, which adds to the overall installation cost.

The display can recognise up to six people by their faces, switching to a personalised Home Screen for each. Users can see their own apps and widgets while keeping personal information separate from other household members. It also offers voice and on-screen controls for compatible smart-home accessories, including lights and security cameras.

Siri AI, powered by Apple Intelligence, adds conversational assistance, music discovery and home-control features. Some responses can draw on information from a person's Calendar or Messages, although those personal-context functions require a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled device.

The regional restriction concerns Siri AI rather than a blanket ban on Apple Intelligence. MacRumors attributes the software's unavailability in the EU to regulatory constraints, but Apple's announcement does not identify a specific rule prohibiting HomeView sales.

Apple says it is 'working constructively with the EU in an attempt to find a path forward.' It has not announced when, or whether, the display will become available across the bloc.

British customers are unaffected by that launch restriction. The UK is one of eight markets receiving HomeView on 13 November, alongside the United States, Australia, Canada, India, New Zealand, Singapore and South Africa.

Apple TV 4K Adds Siri AI and Four-Speaker Sound

Apple's fourth-generation Apple TV 4K is arriving the same day, with an A19 chip and 128GB of storage. Apple says its new processor provides faster navigation and improved graphics performance compared with the previous model.

The streaming box introduces a full-screen Siri AI experience that can help viewers find programmes and ask questions while watching. The feature is launching in beta, and the household's Home app owner needs a compatible Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone or iPad with supported software and settings.

Two new Apple products would be available starting this Friday, 13th November 🍎



Apple HomeView and Apple TV 4K.



Two exciting additions to the Apple ecosystem, bringing a new dimension to entertainment and the smart home experience. pic.twitter.com/jBPxHA2SzL — Mohit Kalra (@Mohit_Emkay) November 9, 2026

The updated Siri Remote also supports Find My, including an option to play a sound to help locate it. Precision Finding has additional device compatibility requirements.

For home cinema users, Apple TV 4K supports a four-speaker surround sound arrangement using compatible HomePod mini 2 or second-generation HomePod units. Four speakers must be positioned as matching front and rear pairs, and the speakers are sold separately.

The two launches target different rooms and routines: HomeView concentrates on shared household controls, while Apple TV 4K expands the living-room experience. For EU customers, only the streaming device has a confirmed release date.