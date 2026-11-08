UFO expert and astrophysicist Dr Eric Davis claimed that classified government records describe at least four types of beings and that recovered bodies were transferred to an unnamed military medical institute.

According to News Nation, Davis stated that he had seen evidence and records, which he described as classified and not subject to the Freedom of Information Act. He expressed uncertainty about the nature of the beings, particularly those whose appearance he compared with insects and reptiles.

UFO Expert Describes Four Alleged Types

'There's a minimum of four that we know of. And I've seen the evidence, and I've seen the records.'

The four categories Davis identified were Greys, Nordics, Insectoids, also described as Mantis-type beings, and Reptilians. His reference to a minimum of four left open the possibility of other categories, without identifying any additional types.

Davis compared the Greys with beings depicted in the final scene of Close Encounters of the Third Kind. The film reference illustrated the appearance he was describing rather than establishing evidence for the beings' existence.

'They variously are described as the Greys, like what everybody saw in Close Encounters of the Third Kind at the end of that movie in the final scene.'

He described Nordics as very tall, human-like individuals with Caucasian features. These descriptions formed part of his claims about the records he had reviewed.

UFO Expert Explains Mantis-Type Comparison

Davis described the third category in terms of its resemblance to insects, including praying mantises, while distinguishing appearance from identity.

'There's the beings that resemble or look like insects, like a praying mantis-type insect, but they're not an insect.'

He suggested that people encountering something unfamiliar and shocking might compare it with familiar things to make sense of what they were seeing. In that explanation, an insect-like appearance could lead to an insectoid description without establishing the being's true nature.

The same uncertainty accompanied his description of Reptilians. Davis referred to their apparent body structure but cautioned against treating the label as a definitive identification.

'There's the reptilians for the same case, in that their morphology, body structure looks like a reptilian. And they may not be reptilian.'

His descriptions therefore relied on comparisons with recognisable forms, alongside qualifications about what those comparisons could establish.

UFO Expert Claims Military Institute Received Bodies

When questioned about where the government kept recovered bodies, Davis stated that he did not know. He nevertheless claimed that the bodies had been transferred to a military-linked medical institution rather than a private organisation.

'Given to a military institute, a medical institute, and it's classified. And that institute has been in existence since the Civil War.'

Davis did not identify the institution by name. His claim about its historical origins was accompanied by an assertion that its structure and location had subsequently altered.

He claimed that the institute was divided into two or three separate components during the first Obama administration and relocated to different military medical facilities. Those assertions concern an earlier period, rather than a dated announcement of a current transfer.

According to Davis, the original organisation no longer existed in its previous form, while the location of the alleged recovered bodies remained something he could not identify.