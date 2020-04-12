Queen Elizabeth II has given hope to millions of people in her Easter message. In her recorded video message the 93-year-old monarch assured that nation that "coronavirus will not overcome us." This address comes close on the heels of her broadcast address to the nation and Commonwealth last week.

The monarch's televised address was recorded on Friday at Windsor Castle. Strict precautions were undertaken to ensure Queen Elizabeth II was safe amid the risks of the virus, The Telegraph reports.

The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend. pic.twitter.com/fTFCOSVBtT April 11, 2020

The queen explained how the nation "needs Easter more than ever" in spite of the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown guidelines. The message was posted on the Royal Family Twitter and Instagram accounts. It shows a candle bringing light to an altar.

"Many religions have festivals that celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.

"As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now," the queen said.

She added that Easter will be different for many this year, "but by keeping apart we keep others safe."

"But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that Coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be - particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater. May the living flame of Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future." Her Majesty finishes the touching message with: "I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter," the message concluded.

The queen and her husband Prince Philip, 98, have been isolating at Windsor Castle since March. It was a precautionary measure as directed by the British government.