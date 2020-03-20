Queen Elizabeth II has issued an encouraging appeal to the people of the United Kingdom who are fighting with novel coronavirus, which has claimed over 7,000 lives across the world. Her statement has received the support of her grandchildren Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

In her appeal, the British monarch who might have to go into self-isolation due to her age, stressed upon the importance of changing our daily routines to protect "the most vulnerable." The statement was issued after Queen Elizabeth II shifted to her Windsor Castle from Buckingham Palace after cancelling her royal engagements due to the deadly pandemic, reports E! News.

"As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them," the 93-year-old wrote.

Applauding the work done by the people in the UK, the queen said: "At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal."

The monarch also acknowledged the scientists, medical practitioners, and emergency and public services for their expertise and commitment in these testing times. Concluding her message, the mother-of-four said: "Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part."

The queen also pledged support of the British royal family, and assured that they "stand ready to play our part." The statement comes days after Buckingham Palace announced that a number of public events with large audience due to have been attended by the queen as well as the other members of the royal family in the coming weeks will be cancelled or postponed, in consultation with the Medical Household and Government.

Prince William and Kate Middleton also expressed their support to the monarch by sharing her message on Kensington Palace's Instagram account. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently returned to Canada after completing their last royal engagements in the UK, also shared the message on Sussex Royal's Instagram account.

The Sussexes had earlier also issued a statement on the coronavirus, saying "this moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit."