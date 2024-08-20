KEY POINTS The late monarch hosted the ex-US President twice during her reign

Trump was confident he had been her favourite guest ever

A new biography of Queen Elizabeth II reveals that the late monarch found former U.S. President Donald Trump "very rude" during his visit to the United Kingdom. The book, titled A Voyage Around The Queen by Craig Brown, provides an intimate look into the Queen's thoughts and feelings about the various foreign leaders she hosted during her reign, including Trump.

The Queen's Disdain for Trump's Behaviour

According to the book, Queen Elizabeth was particularly displeased with Trump's behaviour during their meetings. "She particularly disliked the way he couldn't stop looking over her shoulder, as though in search of others more interesting," Brown writes in the biography, which is being serialised in the Daily Mail. The Queen also reportedly speculated about Trump's relationship with his wife, Melania, suggesting they "must have some sort of arrangement" for her to remain married to him.

Trump's Perception of His Visit

Despite the Queen's private thoughts, Trump believed that his visit had been a success. He later told Fox News that he thought he had been one of the Queen's favourite guests, stating, "There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time, a more animated time."

However, Trump's visit to the UK in 2018 was fraught with controversy. The trip, which was not classified as a state visit but rather a working visit, faced significant public backlash, including widespread protests and the infamous "Trump baby blimp" flying over London. Due to the political tensions surrounding his presidency, the visit lacked the usual pomp and ceremony of a state visit, with no state banquet or other formalities.

A Memorable Tea at Windsor Castle

Instead of the traditional state banquet, Trump's meeting with the Queen took place over tea at Windsor Castle. The meeting involved inspecting a guard of honour, during which Trump was reported to have kept the then 92-year-old monarch waiting for ten minutes in the heat. During the inspection, Trump repeatedly walked in front of the Queen, causing her to trail behind him at several points. At one point, he abruptly stopped, forcing the Queen to sidestep around him to continue.

Despite these incidents, Trump has spoken fondly of his time with Queen Elizabeth. Following her death in September 2022, Trump issued a statement expressing his admiration for the Queen, describing her as a "grand and beautiful lady" with "nobody like her." He added that he and Melania "will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty's generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humour."

Buckingham Palace's Silence

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the claims made in Brown's book, adhering to its long-standing policy of not commenting on personal recollections in books or biographies. However, the revelations from A Voyage Around The Queen provide a rare glimpse into the Queen's private thoughts about one of the most polarising figures to visit her during her long reign.

The book, which is set to cause waves both in the UK and the US, raises questions about the dynamics between world leaders and the often unseen but significant impressions they leave on those they meet. As Trump seeks re-election, the account of his interactions with Queen Elizabeth is likely to be a talking point, adding yet another layer to the complex legacy of his presidency.