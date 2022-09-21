Emma was seen donning one of the Queen's headscarves across her saddle as she stepped out to greet the monarch for the last time in Windsor. The black pony was accompanied by Terry Pendry who has served in the Queen's household for the past 25 years.

As the queen's body was passing, onlookers noticed that the pony appeared to stomp her feet in a 'curtsey' toward the Queen. A fan tweeted, "Did the Queen's pony Emma just courtesy as the Queen passed by!? #queensfuneral"

While another said, "Emma came to say goodbye... it's the personal and intimate tributes that we've seen over the past week that are having the biggest impact on me 🇬🇧👑 the Queen is home ❤️"

Queen Elizabeth II's love for horses had been evident throughout her reign. Her Majesty took part in breeding them, attending horse races and riding them around Windsor Castle. In a 2020 report by Vanity Fair, the Queen was still seen "riding every day" around Windsor Castle even though she was already 94 years old. She did this while isolating with the late Prince Philip during the height of the pandemic.

Veteran broadcaster Brough Scott spoke to Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl and divulged that the Queen would delight in galloping around the racecourse, wearing only a silk headscarf for protection.

He also remarked upon the officials' probable worry over the Queen's jaunts but added "it's the Queen's course, so she can do what she wants...It's hard to believe now because of her age, but she used to love racing down the course before racing officially began. It shows what a different time it was."

Her Majesty was also an avid horse racing fan and was seen candidly cheering for her horses, fists high up in the air. In 2019, the Queen had accumulated £7.7million in winnings after more than 500 races over 31 years. She had won 534 races from 3,205 runs as a racehorse owner.