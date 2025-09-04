Giorgio Armani, the celebrated Italian designer who redefined elegance with his minimalist flair, has died at the age of 91. His passing marks the end of a career that spanned more than five decades and reshaped global fashion.

Armani combined creative innovation with formidable business acumen, building a brand that extended from clothing to hospitality, publishing and philanthropy. His influence transformed not only how people dressed but also how fashion operated as a global industry.

Cause of Death and Final Days

Armani died peacefully at his home in Milan on Thursday, 4 September 2025, surrounded by family, according to a statement from the Armani Group reported by AP News. Reports attribute his death to complications from an age-related illness.

His absence from the Milan Fashion Week in June, the first time he had missed the event in decades, had already raised concerns about his health. Despite his decline, he remained actively involved in the creative direction of his brand until the final months of his life.

Career and Influence

Born on 11 July 1934 in Piacenza, northern Italy, Armani began his career as a window dresser before moving into design. In 1975, he launched his eponymous label, revolutionising menswear with unstructured tailoring and soft silhouettes, according to Vogue Business.

His designs reached a global audience through film, most famously in American Gigolo (1980), which helped define the 'power suit' era of the 1980s. Over the following decades he built an empire that spanned haute couture, ready-to-wear, fragrance, home furnishings and publishing. Reuters dubbed him the 'king of Italian fashion' for his enduring influence.

Wealth and Business Empire

Armani retained full ownership of his company throughout his career, making him a rare figure in a fashion industry dominated by conglomerates such as LVMH and Kering. According to The Business of Fashion, his independence allowed him to safeguard both the creative and commercial direction of his brand.

At the time of his death, his net worth was estimated at more than $10 billion (£7.4 billion), placing him among the world's wealthiest designers. His business interests extended into hotels, restaurants and even a basketball team, showing how he turned a design philosophy into a global enterprise.

Succession and Philanthropy

Armani never married and had no children, but he prepared carefully for succession. His niece, Silvana Armani, and his long-time collaborator Leo Dell'Orco were identified as key figures to carry the brand forward, jointly overseeing menswear and womenswear collections. The company is governed by bylaws designed to ensure continuity of his vision, even after his death.

Though a private figure, Armani was known for philanthropy. He supported children's health initiatives, contributed to AIDS awareness campaigns and provided quiet financial backing for humanitarian causes. His preference was to operate with discretion rather than fanfare.

Enduring Legacy

Armani's death closes one of the most significant chapters in modern fashion history. He was not only a visionary designer but also an astute entrepreneur who built one of the industry's last great independent houses.

While his personal presence is gone, the systems he established and the successors he appointed ensure that the House of Armani will continue. His influence endures in every sharp suit and understated silhouette, and in the ongoing debate about fashion as both art and business.