Thousands of underwater UFO sightings have been reportedly logged across US coastlines, fuelling global speculation about possible alien submersible activity.

According to a report by IBTimes UK, the UFO-tracking platform Enigma, which claims to be the world's largest searchable database, has recorded over 9,000 unexplained underwater sightings within 10 miles of America's shores since 2022.

While enthusiasts call them USOs—unidentified submersible objects—defence analysts warn that such unexplained movements could indicate advanced, undisclosed technology.

The New York Post has reported that these objects were mainly detected off the coasts of California and Florida. 'Some appear to hover just above the ocean surface or plunge into the sea without a splash, a phenomenon that has baffled both enthusiasts and military observers.'

'Phenomenon Is World-Changing'

Retired Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet, former acting administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, warned that these sightings could be 'world-changing' if proven real.

Speaking to INKL, Gallaudet said that craft capable of moving seamlessly between air and sea 'represent a capability beyond any known technology,' adding that the US government should take the phenomenon more seriously.

Congressman Tim Burchett of Tennessee, a member of the House Oversight Committee investigating unidentified aerial phenomena, told CBS News that naval personnel have chased objects underwater moving 'hundreds of miles an hour,' speeds that far exceed conventional submarine capabilities.

Burchett said such incidents raise questions about whether the technology originates from advanced human sources or something 'not of this world.'

What Exactly Are USOs?

USOs are essentially the underwater counterparts of UFOs or UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena). They are defined as objects detected underwater that do not match any known craft, submarine, or natural event.

The sightings often involve trans-medium travel — objects moving between air and water at extraordinary speeds without visible propulsion.

A report said that sightings have been logged near sensitive naval zones, heightening security concerns.

Several reports describe abrupt directional changes, hovering motions, or rapid ascents that defy known underwater physics.

Pentagon Finds 'No Extraterrestrial Evidence'

Despite the sensational reports, the US Department of Defence remains cautious. The All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) stated in its 2024 annual report that it had found no verified evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

While hundreds of aerial or space anomalies remain unresolved, the Pentagon has not confirmed any proven underwater craft of non-human origin.

AARO officials maintain that many incidents could involve sensor anomalies, classified aircraft, or natural phenomena that have yet to be correctly understood.

The agency has urged the public and media to approach such reports critically while continuing scientific investigation.

A Growing Call for Transparency

Still, experts like Gallaudet argue that the government's muted response risks eroding public trust.

He told INKL that the issue underscores 'how little we know about our own oceans,' adding that global cooperation is needed to improve undersea monitoring.

For security analysts, the growing number of sightings underscores the need for improved maritime domain awareness — tracking unknown craft that may move between air, sea, and even space.

Researchers are calling for sensor integration across radar, sonar, and satellite systems to confirm whether such objects truly exist.

The Mystery Beneath

The USO phenomenon remains unverified but deeply compelling. While there is no proof of alien activity, the scale and concentration of underwater sightings have revived a familiar question: how much of Earth's oceans remain unexplored—and what might be moving beneath them?

Gallaudet concludes by saying, 'We know more about the surface of Mars than we do about the deep sea.'

As officials stay tight-lipped, the ocean's greatest mystery has taken an unsettling new depth. Are these sightings signs of alien visitors, covert weapons tests, or simply nature's illusions?