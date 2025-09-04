A single knock at 03:45 h shattered the night and changed Jack Osbourne's life forever.

In his first emotional public appearance since his father's death, Jack Osbourne, visibly shaken, recounted the haunting moment a long-time family employee arrived at his door in Los Angeles, revealing that the 'Prince of Darkness', Ozzy Osbourne, had passed away.

The 39-year-old presenter's grief was palpable, as he described feeling both devastation and solace: that his father was no longer suffering.

The 03:45 h Phone Call That Changed Everything

Jack described the chilling scenario: at 03:45 in the morning, he was woken by a persistent knock at his Los Angeles home. It was someone who had served the Osbourne family for approximately 30 years. The sight of him at that hour changed everything as Jack immediately sensed something terrible had occurred. He looked through the window, let him in, and was told that his father had passed away.

The grief was immediate, yet tempered by a complex relief. Jack admitted that while he deeply wished Ozzy were still with them, there was comfort in knowing his father was no longer in pain after a long battle with health issues.

Final Days and Farewell in Birmingham

Ozzy Osbourne, aged 76, died on 22 July 2025 from a heart attack and cardiac arrest, compounded by coronary artery disease and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction. Seventeen days prior, on 5 July, he had performed his final show at the benefit concert Back to the Beginning in Birmingham, a fitting, emotional climax to his legendary career.

Jack spoke of being in the UK at the time, having stayed after the concert. He had planned a family holiday to Portugal, which was cancelled when his children suffered from stomach flu, something he later called a bizarre blessing, as it allowed precious extra time with his father.

The funeral proceedings began with a public cortege through Birmingham on 30 July. Thousands gathered, lining Broad Street, congregating at the Black Sabbath Bridge and a mural on Navigation Street, paying respects to the local icon. A private burial followed at the family's Buckinghamshire home, by the lakeside.

Preserving a Legacy of Love and Light

Jack continues to honour his father's memory with heartfelt gestures. He shared that fan tributes left at the Black Sabbath Bridge with hand-written letters, memorabilia and merchandise are being catalogued, photographed and digitally archived for the family, while flowers are being mulched and laid with Ozzy in his final resting place.

The personal poignancy of his loss was reflected in Jack's own tribute: he revealed he had spent 14,501 days with his father, a figure he described as both 'sadness and sorrow, but also so much love and gratitude'.

He also quoted Hunter S. Thompson, whose words he felt encapsulated his father's spirit:

'Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely... but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke... "Wow! What a ride!"'

Jack said, 'That was my dad. He lived, and he lived his life fully.'

In the days following Ozzy's death, Jack responded emotionally to public commentary about his father. He angrily rebuked Roger Waters, who had dismissed Ozzy's music and legacy, calling the Pink Floyd co-founder 'pathetic' and accusing him of disrespect.

Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne honoured a promise to her father to celebrate his life rather than succumb to grief. She remained focused, supporting her mother Sharon during the funeral events, resisting public collapse at his funeral as he had requested.