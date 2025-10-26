It is not every day that a prominent conservative voice and UFC star publicly denounces their political hero. It is even rarer when they accuse him of being the Anti-Christ.

Bryce Mitchell, known for his outspoken support of the MAGA movement, has done just that, announcing he is 'not with Donald Trump no more.' This sudden reversal has opened a Pandora's box, linking Mitchell's biblical fears to a wider, growing theory about the end times, political power, and the man at the centre of it all.

Why Bryce Mitchell Believes Donald Trump Is The 'Beast'

'I'm not with Donald Trump no more,' Mitchell declared in a video posted to Instagram. 'I don't support him. I don't like him. I think he's a corrupted leader.'

His reasoning stems from a mix of familiar political grievances and dark prophecy. The UFC star shared: 'The first thing for me is that he didn't release the Epstein files. They're even acting like they didn't exist. And of course they're sending Israel and Ukraine all of our tax dollars, just like the numb nuts before him(Joe Biden) did... And now he's blaming the beef farmers for the price of beef.'

🔥🚨NEW: Bryce Mitchell announces he no longer supports President Donald Trump, claims he’s actually the Anti-Christ and predicts the ‘mark of the beast’ is coming in 42 months. 👀



“I’m not with Donald Trump no more,” Mitchell said in a video posted to Instagram. “I don’t… pic.twitter.com/Af9G9GPuX7 — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) October 24, 2025

But Mitchell's break goes far beyond policy. He directed his followers to the New Testament. He said: 'If you're a Christian, I want you to get into Revelation 13:3 and I want you to read that verse about the anti christ. About the one that was fatally wounded in the head, then he was miraculously healed and the whole world marveled at him and said no man can make war with him. Yeah, I do think Donald Trump is that beast of Revelation 13:3.'

He concluded: 'I'm totally done with the dude. He's done to me. He's a goner. He's compromised. He's right up there with the rest of the pedophiles, man.' Mitchell also predicted the 'mark of the beast' is 'coming in 42 months.'

The 'Beast Of The Sea': How Donald Trump Fits The Prophecy

Mitchell's striking accusation, while shocking from a former supporter, is not an isolated idea. It taps directly into a detailed analysis, such as one titled 'The Beasts of the Apocalypse: A Modern Reckoning' by Eikon Tselem, which examines the figures of Donald Trump and Elon Musk through the lens of Revelation 13.

This perspective argues that Trump mirrors the 'Beast of the Sea,' a leader given 'immense authority, deceiving nations and demanding worship.' The analysis points to Trump's 'near-mythological status among his followers' as evidence.

His uncanny ability to survive career-ending scandals and prosecutions, his 'persistent allure as a 'chosen one,'' directly parallels the beast that 'receives a 'deadly wound' yet lives on (Revelation 13:3)'—the exact verse Mitchell cited. The essay argues that 'Trump stands not merely as a political figure but as a symbol of a dangerous populist cult.'

Beyond Politics: Donald Trump, Elon Musk, And The 'Mark Of The Beast'

This modern interpretation of prophecy does not stop with Donald Trump. The analysis posits that Revelation 13 describes two beasts. If Trump is the political 'Beast of the Sea,' then tech mogul Elon Musk represents the 'Beast of the Earth,' or the 'False Prophet.'

This second beast 'wields power through control over economic systems and technology.' This theory connects Musk's ambitious projects, like 'Neuralink, AI governance, and the integration of global communications and finance via platforms such as X and Starlink,' to the prophecy that all must bear a mark 'without which 'none may buy or sell' (Revelation 13:16-17)".

This 'mark' may not be a physical chip, but 'a comprehensive system of financial, digital, and ideological control,' with Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) serving as the 'image of the beast.'

A Prophetic Call To Action In The Era Of Donald Trump

The ultimate argument presented in 'The Beasts of Revelation' is a 'Call to Action' that attempts to bridge the gap between the sacred and the secular. It posits that 'Christians and Atheists today find common cause.'

The argument is that 'If Christians will not oppose Trump and Musk on rational grounds, they must oppose them on the grounds of Christian prophecy.' The text warns that the beasts are not 'supernatural forces,' but 'the convergence of power, technology, and human nature.'

As sceptics and believers alike watch the rise of populist demagoguery, this theological framework urges discernment. It argues the 'choice is ours: to remain passive observers... or to reclaim our agency' against the figures, including Donald Trump, who represent these 'modern apocalyptic forces.'

IBTimes UK has reached out to US President Donald Trump's reps for comments.