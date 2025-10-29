Rumours have swept through social media claiming that Disneyland's famous Evil Queen character is being phased out, causing widespread concern among fans. The theory, which quickly gained traction on TikTok, Instagram, and Reddit, has led many to believe that villains such as the Evil Queen and Maleficent will no longer appear year-round at Disney theme parks.

However, official statements from Disney confirm that the rumour is false: the villains are not going anywhere.

The Viral TikTok That Started It All

The controversy began when a series of TikTok videos featuring performers playing the Evil Queen went viral. In one clip posted by @fantasytravelers, the character joked with guests to 'go complain' to park management if they wanted to see her 'all year round'.

In another, shared by @jozo16, a performer teased fans by saying she was preparing for her 'imminent retirement back to my dungeon'. These playful, in-character remarks were taken literally by viewers, sparking rumours that Disney was retiring the Evil Queen and other villains from the parks once the Halloween season ended.

The posts quickly circulated across social media, with fans expressing outrage and disappointment. Some speculated that the company was attempting to focus its brand on heroes and family-friendly themes, removing darker figures from everyday park experiences. Others noted that the Evil Queen's interactions had become a highlight of their visits, often drawing large crowds for her sharp wit and dramatic flair.

Disney Responds To The Speculation

Following days of mounting concern, a Disney spokesperson addressed the issue in a statement to The Independent. The company dismissed the claims as a 'fan site rumour', stressing that villains remain a vital part of the Disney franchise and park experience. The spokesperson added that Disney is 'building a whole land on villains at Walt Disney World as part of that expansion', signalling continued investment in these iconic characters.

Similarly, a Disney representative confirmed to other media outlets that while some characters rotate seasonally, the Evil Queen and her fellow villains are not being discontinued. Instead, they appear more frequently during Halloween events such as Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure, when the parks are themed around spooky festivities. Outside of that period, character rotations change, but the villains still make appearances throughout the year.

A Legacy That Isn't Going Anywhere

Despite the online panic, there is no credible evidence that the Evil Queen, or any other Disney villain, is being removed. The company has repeatedly reassured the public that these characters will continue to appear as part of seasonal events, parades, and themed experiences. For now, the Evil Queen's dramatic flair and sarcastic humour will remain part of the Disneyland experience, much to the relief of her devoted fans.

In short, the viral rumour about the Evil Queen's 'firing' is unfounded. The TikTok videos that sparked it featured performers simply staying in character, playfully engaging with visitors rather than revealing any internal changes. Disney's official stance is clear: its villains are here to stay, and the Evil Queen will continue to rule over her mirror, and her fans, for many years to come.