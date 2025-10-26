Forty-six days have passed since Charlie Kirk was assassinated, and the public knows almost nothing about the man accused of pulling the trigger. Tyler Robinson, the alleged rooftop gunman, remains a ghost. Was he a lone wolf, a political extremist, or something else entirely?

Now, explosive new details have emerged from an anonymous source, painting a disturbing picture. The source claims Robinson was not the architect of the killing, but a 'normal' man trapped in a dark spiral, allegedly orchestrated by his 'psychotic' roommate.

What New Details Reveal About Tyler Robinson

The new information, which RadarOnline.com has reported, was funnelled through an unlikely source: YouTuber Turkey Tom. Tom, known for his deep dives and commentary on internet culture, says he was contacted by an anonymous gamer.

This source claims to have known both Tyler Robinson and his roommate, Lance Twiggs, for six years.

To prove their legitimacy, the source provided a trove of private information. This included Discord screenshots, private chat logs, and photographs taken from inside and outside the apartment Robinson and Twiggs shared.

None of this evidence had been previously made public. This testimony, if true, provides the first real glimpse into the mind of the accused.

The Disturbing Portrait Of Tyler Robinson And Lance Twiggs

The source's description of the two men could not be more different. Tyler Robinson was, they claim, the 'normal' one. He was described as quiet, intelligent, and even-tempered.

He had reportedly dropped out of an electrical apprenticeship at Dixie Technical College and enjoyed the outdoors. The source even described him as straight-laced, presuming him to be a virgin before he moved in with Twiggs.

Lance Twiggs, however, was allegedly spiralling. The source detailed a troubled history, starting with a difficult religious upbringing. Twiggs claimed on Reddit to have been kicked out of his Mormon household after his family said he was 'possessed by a demon.'

His life became a cycle of manic 'nesting phases,' where he would hoard rubbish and alcohol bottles, followed by crippling bouts of severe depression.

The source also alleged significant substance use, including weed, LSD, shrooms, DMT, and even black-market hormone replacement therapy.

How Tyler Robinson's 'Echo Chamber' Led To Charlie Kirk

As Twiggs's instability reportedly deepened, he developed fixations. The source claims Twiggs would lash out at friends who mentioned transgender issues. This obsession soon turned toward prominent conservative figures.

This is where the YouTuber, Turkey Tom, offers his own analysis of the evidence. He suggests that Tyler Robinson 'was being subjected to an incessant barrage of genuinely psychotic ramblings from a paranoid and deranged Lance.'

Tom believes that as Twiggs's delusions grew, 'they start fixating on prominent people... This is probably when the name of Charlie Kirk entered the mix.'

By mid-2025, the source claims both roommates had become shadows. They withdrew from their online friends and isolated themselves completely. They were trapped, the source alleges, in an 'echo chamber of resentment and paranoia.

This new testimony raises a chilling question: did Tyler Robinson pull the trigger, or was his mind hijacked long before he ever climbed onto that roof?