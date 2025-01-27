Jalen Hurts, the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, confirmed his engagement to Bry Burrows in September 2024, ending years of speculation about his personal life. The couple, who met during their time at the University of Alabama, have built a strong and private relationship while excelling in their respective careers. Here's what we know about Hurts' fiancée and their journey together.

Who Is Jalen Hurts' Fiancée?

Jalen Hurts is engaged to Bry Burrows, whom he met while they were both students at the University of Alabama. The couple began dating during their university years and have been together on and off since.

Burrows graduated with a bachelor's degree in Spanish and political science and later earned an MBA from Alabama's Manderson School of Business. She is known for her intellect and ambition, making her the perfect complement to Hurts' drive and determination.

How Did Jalen Hurts Meet Bry Burrows?

The pair crossed paths at the University of Alabama, where Hurts played as quarterback for three years before transferring to the University of Oklahoma. Both were active in the university's Greek life: Hurts is a proud member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., while Burrows belongs to Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Is Jalen Hurts Engaged?

Yes, Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows got engaged in September 2024. Speaking to Essence, Hurts shared, "I knew a long time ago. To this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now." The couple's engagement marked a significant milestone in their journey together, further solidifying their bond.

What Does Bry Burrows Do for a Living?

Bry Burrows has built an impressive career at IBM. After graduating, she joined the company as a senior client experience consultant in Dallas. She quickly climbed the corporate ladder, holding roles such as sales executive and software financing leader. Currently, Burrows works as an artificial intelligence partner at IBM, showcasing her expertise and leadership in the tech industry.

When Are Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows Getting Married?

While the couple has not yet announced a wedding date, fans are eagerly awaiting further details about their plans. For now, Hurts and Burrows seem focused on enjoying their engagement and balancing their professional and personal lives.

Jalen Hurts and Bry Burrows have proven themselves as a power couple, with both excelling in their respective fields. Despite their high-profile status, they continue to prioritise privacy, giving fans only glimpses into their relationship.