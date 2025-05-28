James Middleton might not be a royal himself, but as the younger brother of the Princess of Wales and Pippa Middleton, he's spent much of his life in the spotlight.

While James has often kept a lower public profile than his sisters, recent years have seen him open up more — about his personal life, mental health, and the close-knit bond he shares with his family.

Here's a closer look at some key aspects of his life — from his relationship with wife Alizée Thevenet to the emotional support he's received from his sisters, Kate and Pippa Middleton.

James Shares a Supportive Sibling Bond

James, born in Berkshire in 1987, has described his connection with his sisters as more than just sibling love. In his words, 'They've seen me at my best and at my lowest.' That level of support became especially vital in 2017, when he was struggling with his mental health and began therapy. Kate and Pippa didn't hesitate to stand by him — even attending therapy sessions with him at one point.

In interviews, James has said he sometimes felt like he had 'three mothers' growing up — a nod to the deep care he received from both sisters, alongside their mother, Carole. Although he admits their relationship isn't always perfect, he values their modelled honesty and emotional intelligence.

'Siblings aren't people you choose,' he's said. 'It can be complicated, it takes work. But when it's strong, it's powerful.'

James's Wife, Alizée Thevenet, is His Best Friend

James Middleton met French financial analyst Alizée Thevenet in a rather serendipitous way—at a private members' club, where her attention was caught not by James himself but by his dog, Ella. After several years of dating, the couple married in 2021. They have a son, Inigo Gabriel Middleton, born in October 2023. James has often spoken lovingly of Alizée's calm, grounded presence in his life.

One particularly memorable moment in their relationship came when Alizée unintentionally met the Prince and Princess of Wales for the first time. In his memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, James recounts how she appeared in the kitchen one morning wearing one of his shirts — unaware that Kate, William, and their children were also staying at the house. Rather than panic, Alizée simply smiled and introduced herself.

James describes this as one of the many reasons he admires his wife's unflappable nature—and it seems she's become an important part of the Middleton family.

Mental Health and Personal Growth

James Middleton has spoken candidly about his experience with clinical depression, which he once described as a 'cancer of the mind.' In 2017, he withdrew from work and social commitments and eventually sought professional help. With the backing of his sisters, mother, and then-girlfriend Alizée, James slowly began to rebuild his mental health.

A pivotal part of his healing was his relationship with his dog Ella — the namesake of his book. He credits her with giving him a sense of purpose when he felt lost. 'She saved my life,' he writes.

James has since become a vocal mental health advocate, using his platform to encourage open conversations about vulnerability, therapy, and emotional well-being — particularly among men.

In recent months, James has also spoken about how his family has rallied around Kate during her cancer treatment. He shared a childhood photo of the two of them on Instagram, writing: 'As a family, we will climb this one with you too.'

While his royal connections will always draw attention, James seems most focused on what matters to him: his family, his dogs, his business ventures, and helping others by sharing his story. His openness has helped reshape public understanding of the Middleton siblings, whom the public perhaps knew little about.