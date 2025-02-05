The Aga Khan IV, a revered spiritual leader, philanthropist, and one of the world's wealthiest men, passed away at the age of 88 in Lisbon, Portugal. As the 49th hereditary Imam of the Shia Ismaili Muslims, he led a global community of around 15 million followers while also overseeing an expansive philanthropic and business empire.

His passing marks the end of an era for the Ismaili community, with his successor set to be announced following the reading of his will.

A Life of Wealth, Leadership, and Service

Born Prince Karim al-Hussaini on 13 December 1936 in Geneva, Switzerland, the Aga Khan inherited his title in 1957 at just 20 years old following the death of his grandfather, Aga Khan III. His appointment was a break from tradition, bypassing his father, Prince Aly Khan, due to his grandfather's belief that the rapidly changing world required a young and dynamic leader.

According to Yahoo News, the Aga Khan was a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad through his daughter, Fatima, and son-in-law, Ali. While he was a spiritual leader, he never claimed divine status, instead positioning himself as a guide for his followers in both religious and secular matters.

Beyond his religious duties, he was known for his vast wealth, philanthropy, and passion for horse racing. He owned some of the world's finest racehorses and famously bred Shergar, the legendary stallion who was stolen in Ireland in 1983 and never recovered.

A Billionaire With a Passion for Philanthropy

The Aga Khan's fortune was estimated at £10.5 billion ($13.3 billion), per Times Now News. His wealth came from a combination of family inheritance, extensive business investments, and contributions from his followers, who were expected to tithe a portion of their earnings.

Despite his immense fortune, he was deeply committed to philanthropy. In 1967, he founded the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN), one of the world's largest private development agencies, which operates in over 30 countries. The network focuses on healthcare, education, rural development, and cultural preservation, improving the lives of millions in impoverished regions.

According to AUB, the AKDN's annual budget for non-profit development activities exceeds £785 million ($1 billion), funding hospitals, universities, and microfinance institutions worldwide.

A Complex Personal Life

While his public life was defined by philanthropy and leadership, the Aga Khan's personal life was often scrutinised. He was married twice and had four children.

His first wife, Princess Salimah Aga Khan, formerly Sarah Frances Croker Poole, was a British model whom he married in 1969. The couple had three children—Princess Zahra, Prince Rahim, and Prince Hussain—before divorcing in 1995.

Three years later, he married Princess Inaara Aga Khan, born Gabriele Renate Thyssen, a German aristocrat. They had one son, Prince Aly Muhammad, but their marriage ended in a highly publicised divorce battle, eventually settled in 2014.

His eldest son, Prince Rahim, 53, is widely expected to be named his successor, per Times Now News.

A Global Legacy and Royal Connections

Throughout his life, the Aga Khan moved within elite circles, often appearing at high-profile events alongside world leaders and royals. He was a close friend of King Charles III, whom he hosted at his lavish estate in France. He was also photographed with Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William, and Kate Middleton at various official engagements.

The Aga Khan's impact was particularly felt in the UK, where he was granted British citizenship and maintained strong ties with the government. His contributions to architecture and Islamic culture led to the establishment of the Aga Khan Programme for Islamic Architecture at Harvard and MIT, as well as the Aga Khan Award for Architecture, which recognises excellence in the field.

According to The Daily Mail, he was regarded as a bridge between the Islamic world and the West, advocating for tolerance and understanding across cultures.

The Aga Khan's Love for Horse Racing

The Aga Khan was perhaps most famous in the sporting world for his passion for horse racing. His racing and breeding operation, based in France and Ireland, produced numerous Derby-winning thoroughbreds.

His most legendary horse, Shergar, won the Epsom Derby in 1981 by a record-breaking 10 lengths before being stolen by masked gunmen two years later. The kidnappers, believed to be members of the IRA, demanded £2 million for Shergar's return. However, after failed negotiations, the horse was never seen again.

Despite this devastating loss, the Aga Khan remained dedicated to horse breeding and continued to be a dominant figure in the industry, winning multiple Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and Epsom Derby titles.

A Final Farewell

The Aga Khan's passing has left the Ismaili community in mourning, with tributes pouring in from political and religious leaders across the world.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described him as an "extraordinarily compassionate global leader", while statements from the Aga Khan Development Network highlighted his lifelong mission to improve the quality of life for people regardless of their religious affiliation.

His funeral is set to take place in Lisbon, where he had been based for several years. His successor, widely expected to be Prince Rahim, will be formally announced following the reading of his will.

The Aga Khan leaves behind not only a spiritual legacy but also a charitable empire, which will continue to impact millions around the world for generations to come.