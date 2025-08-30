Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, 55, will not seek re-election in 2026, according to sources close to her. A formal announcement is expected shortly.

Ernst, who first won her Senate seat in 2014 and was re-elected in 2020, is stepping aside after more than a decade in Washington. Her decision comes at a critical moment in American politics, raising questions about the balance of power in Iowa and creating an opening Democrats are eager to contest.

Age and Background

Born on 1 July 1970 in Red Oak, Iowa, Joni Kay Ernst is 55 years old. Raised on a farm, she has long portrayed herself as a product of rural Iowa values.

Before entering politics, Ernst built a reputation as a dedicated service member. She joined the Army Reserves and later the Iowa National Guard, serving for more than two decades and rising to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Her military service included a deployment to Kuwait and Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003, where she commanded a transportation company.

After returning to Iowa, Ernst entered state politics, winning a seat in the Iowa Senate in 2011. Just three years later, she successfully ran for the U.S. Senate, becoming the first woman from Iowa elected to that chamber.

Net Worth and Financial Standing

Ernst's finances have attracted public scrutiny, particularly due to starkly contrasting reports. According to official Senate financial disclosures from 2018, her net worth was estimated at –$197,000 (–£145,871), reflecting debts that exceeded assets.

By contrast, a biography site published in 2024 suggested her net worth had risen significantly, citing an unverified figure of $19 million (£14.06 million).

This number has not been corroborated by official filings and should be treated with caution. Financial transparency remains an important issue in U.S. politics, and Ernst's case highlights the discrepancies that can arise between official records and speculative estimates.

🚨 BREAKING: The RINO running the Smear Campaign against PeteHegseth is Joni Ernst.



Joni Ernst's ex-husband, Gail Ernst, claimed in divorce documents that she had an affair with one of her soldiers while she was deployed overseas.



Specifically, he alleged that Joni Ernst had… pic.twitter.com/Xt30hc3ly1 — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 4, 2024

Marriage, Divorce, and Family

Joni Ernst married Gail Ernst, a former military officer, in 1992. The couple had one daughter during their 26-year marriage. In August 2018, divorce proceedings began, and by January 2019 the separation was finalized.

Court documents revealed allegations of abuse and infidelity, which added a deeply personal dimension to Ernst's public life. The divorce was a difficult chapter, unfolding while she was serving in the U.S. Senate and maintaining her political career.

Political Career and Achievements

Since taking office in 2014, Ernst has been a high-profile Republican voice on issues ranging from defense to agriculture. She built her platform on fiscal conservatism, military strength, and strong support for Iowa's farming industry.

She was re-elected in 2020, securing a second term, and became one of the most prominent female figures in the Republican Party. Ernst also held a visible role in Senate leadership, raising her profile both nationally and within the party.

Joni Ernst won't seek re-election. She quit working for Iowans as soon as she was originally elected to the senate in 2014 using Koch brothers' money, quit her marriage, and is quitting now. Wouldn't have expected anything different from the fake ass lyin' bitch. pic.twitter.com/XqnhOooAfs — Monica 💙🌻🏳️‍🌈 (@softtail65) August 29, 2025

Why She Won't Seek Re-election

NBC News has confirmed that Ernst has decided against running for re-election in 2026, with an official statement expected soon. Several factors are believed to have influenced her decision.

First, after more than a decade in Washington, Ernst may be ready to step back from public office. Second, political analysts point to Iowa's shifting landscape, where competitive races have grown tighter.

Finally, Ernst faced backlash over a controversial remark at a town hall event, where she responded to concerns about Medicaid by saying, 'we are all going to die.' The comment drew national criticism and was seen as damaging to her public image.