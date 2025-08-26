America was rocked on Tuesday after Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of sacking Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accusing her of falsifying mortgage documents.

The shock dismissal marks the first time in the Fed's 111-year history that a sitting governor has been removed by a president, triggering a political storm in Washington and rattling global markets.

Trump's Explosive Justification

In a fiery statement posted in his Truth Social, Trump claimed his authority under Article II of the Constitution and the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 to remove Cook.

He alleged she provided false information on mortgage paperwork by declaring two different homes in Michigan and Georgia as her primary residence within a two-week span.

The claims, first reported by Fox Business, came after a referral from the Federal Housing Finance Agency. Its director, Bill Pulte, accused Cook of securing favourable loan terms through deception.

Trump branded the allegations a 'serious breach of trust' and said Cook's removal was necessary to 'protect the integrity of the Federal Reserve'.

Cook Hits Back

Cook, who in 2022 became the first Black woman ever appointed to the Fed's Board of Governors, fiercely denied the charges.

'This firing is illegal and without justification,' said her lawyer, Abbe Lowell, who vowed to launch a legal challenge. 'This is an attack not only on my client but on the independence of the Federal Reserve.'

Cook herself questioned Trump's authority to oust her unilaterally and insisted she would continue her work despite the dismissal. Her term was due to run until 2038 after being nominated by President Joe Biden.

BREAKING: Lisa Cook just REJECTED Trump’s illegal move to fire her from the Federal Reserve Board of Governors:



“President Trump purported to fire me ‘for cause’ when no cause exists under the law, and he has no authority to do so. I will not resign. I will continue to carry… pic.twitter.com/ZyCa0mdk9X — Trump Lie Tracker (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) August 26, 2025

Democrats Blast 'Authoritarian Power Grab'

The announcement sparked outrage among Democrats, who accused Trump of politicising America's central bank.

Senator Elizabeth Warren described the move as 'an authoritarian power grab' and warned it endangered the Fed's independence.

Other Democratic leaders demanded urgent intervention from Congress and the courts, warning the removal could set a dangerous precedent.

The row is expected to escalate into a prolonged legal and political fight over the president's ability to remove governors and the definition of 'sufficient cause'.

Trump is desperately looking for a scapegoat to cover for his own failure to lower costs for Americans and firing Lisa Cook is his latest move.



It’s an authoritarian power grab that blatantly violates the Federal Reserve Act, and any court that follows the law will overturn it. https://t.co/30eTMFrlEK — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 26, 2025

Markets Shaken

Financial markets reacted sharply. US Treasury yields jumped, the dollar fell, and gold prices surged as investors scrambled for safe-haven assets.

Economists warned the dismissal raised questions over whether the Fed could still operate independently of the White House. Some also worried potential governors would shun the role for fear of political reprisals.

A Historic First

Cook's removal carries heavy symbolic weight. As the first Black woman on the Fed board, her appointment in 2022 had been hailed as a milestone for diversity in economics and policymaking.

Her ousting by Trump is now being seen as a landmark test of presidential power, with courts expected to weigh in on the constitutional boundaries of executive authority.

The Bigger Question

For now, the unprecedented firing has plunged the Fed into uncertainty. Its independence, long considered vital to stable US economic policy, is under the harshest spotlight in decades.

Whether Trump acted within his rights or crossed a constitutional red line will be decided in the courts. But the fallout has already been felt: a divided Washington, spooked markets, and renewed questions over how far politics can reach into America's most powerful financial institution.