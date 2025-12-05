A dramatic split has shaken the Eurovision Song Contest, as four nations have confirmed they will withdraw from the 2026 event following the decision to allow Israel to compete.

A rift that has been growing for years reached a breaking point on 28 November, when Spain and Slovenia announced they would not take part in Eurovision 2026 if Israel were allowed to compete. The split deepened on 4 December, as the two nations along with Ireland and the Netherlands confirmed their withdrawal shortly after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which oversees the contest, upheld Israel's eligibility despite ongoing concerns about the humanitarian toll of the war in Gaza. Several broadcasters had pushed for Israel's exclusion, arguing that the circumstances surrounding the conflict required the EBU to reconsider its stance.

The four boycotting nations were part of a group calling for a secret ballot on Israel's participation. They argued that this approach would allow broadcasters to vote without political pressure, offering a clearer picture of how the membership felt. However, the EBU declined to pursue this route, saying a new vote was unnecessary.

EBU Votes For New Safeguards

Instead of holding another vote on Israel's participation, the EBU opted to introduce safeguards aimed at reducing government influence on Eurovision results. The organisation said these measures were approved by a large majority of members. It stated that with these changes in place, the 2026 competition could proceed as planned.

In its announcement, the EBU explained that the majority felt earlier discussions had already settled the question of participation. The rapid pace at which Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovenia issued statements afterwards indicated they were expecting the outcome. According to music correspondent Mark Savage, the split that followed represents one of the most significant crises in Eurovision's history.

As part of its position, the EBU noted that broadcasters from several countries, including Norway, Denmark, Germany and the BBC in the UK, had no current plans to withdraw. Other broadcasters have not yet confirmed their stance and may wait to see how the situation develops.

Boycotting Nations Announce Their Withdrawal

Ireland was the first of the four nations to publicly confirm its departure. Its broadcaster stated that it could not participate under the current conditions, given the ongoing conflict and the EBU's decision not to reconsider Israel's place. Spain soon followed, echoing concerns raised in earlier discussions about the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The Netherlands, which had previously questioned aspects of Eurovision's voting process, also confirmed its withdrawal. Slovenia's broadcaster then joined the group, saying it no longer believed participation was appropriate. Each country released its statement shortly after the EBU meeting, reinforcing the sense that the outcome had been anticipated.

These withdrawals mark the most organised boycott the contest has seen in decades.

Israel Responds To The EBU Decision

Israel welcomed the EBU's confirmation that it could continue competing in Eurovision 2026. President Isaac Herzog thanked what he called the 'friends who stood up' for the country. He said Israel 'deserves to be represented on every stage around the world', emphasising the significance of the decision.

Israeli officials said the development reflected a spirit of cooperation among participating nations. They argued that the EBU's stance supported cultural exchange, despite ongoing disputes surrounding the conflict. Israel has previously rejected claims about unfair voting or political influence, stating that it is frequently targeted by smear campaigns.

A Fractured Contest Moving Forward

The fallout from the vote leaves Eurovision preparing for 2026 with one of its most noticeable absences in recent memory. The split exposes deep disagreement among broadcasters about how the contest should respond to global conflicts. While the EBU insists the competition can continue as planned, the departure of four long-participating nations raises questions about the future tone of the event.