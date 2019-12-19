The Abbott family faces an uncertain fate in the teaser trailer for "A Quiet Place: Part II," which reeks of suspense and dread.

Paramount Pictures has released a 30-second trailer for the sequel that shows the Abbott family in the woods. Evelyn Abbot (Emily Blunt) and her children, daughter Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and son, Marcus (Noah Jupe) are walking down a strip of sand laid out on the ground. As seen in the first movie, the sand helps keep their footsteps silent so they do not alert the alien monsters to their whereabouts.

The camera focuses on the sand and Evelyn stops walking as she comes to the end of it. She then looks over her shoulder at Regan, who gives her a nod. Evelyn then makes a dramatic step off the path and into the unknown. Their lives are at stake when their bare feet hit dry leaves.

The "A Quiet Place: Part II" teaser trailer clearly established that the sequel takes place in the aftermath of the alien attack in the first film. It follows after the death of the patriarch, Lee Abbott, played by John Krasinski.

The large bandage around Evelyn's foot came from the original movie, and the characters also have their pant legs rolled to avoid making any rustling sound. Likewise, Evelyn carries a baby in the promotional photo released ahead of the teaser trailer. The child is likely the one she gave birth to in the tub in the basement while the alien lurked in the room with her.

The "A Quiet Place: Part II" teaser trailer coincides with what Paramount Pictures revealed about the plight of the Abbott family in the sequel. According to Pop Culture, the movie will see the family on the run after they lost their home, which was rigged for survival. This time, their fight for survival happens outside,, and the film will reveal how they go about staying alive by trying to keep silent.

It seems they will have to fight not just the alien monsters that hunt by sound, but other threats that lurk beyond their home. This could mean that the sequel will introduce new creatures or possible human threats.

The full trailer for "A Quiet Place: Part II" is expected on New Years Day ahead of the film's release on March 20, 2020. Other cast members include Djimon Hounsou and Cillian Murphy. Krasinski returns as director and script co-writer.