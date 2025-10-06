Retailers, consumer groups and MPs are increasing pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to review the UK's Sunday trading rules. Current restrictions, set under the Sunday Trading Act 1994, limit large supermarkets to just six hours of trade on Sundays in England and Wales. Critics argue that the law no longer reflects modern shopping habits and places big stores at a disadvantage compared with smaller outlets.

The campaign for change comes as supermarkets face mounting costs and economic headwinds. Business leaders say longer Sunday hours could ease pressures by boosting footfall, while giving consumers greater flexibility. Treasury sources have confirmed that the government is exploring reforms as part of wider measures on business rates.

At the same time, resistance remains strong in many communities where tradition, cultural values and staff concerns continue to shape views on Sunday opening. Any policy shift will therefore need to balance economic gains with social sensitivities that remain deeply embedded in parts of the UK.

Current Rules and Exceptions

The Sunday Trading Act requires large retailers with more than 280 square metres of floor space to open for no more than six consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm. Smaller shops are exempt and may trade without restrictions. In Scotland, no such limits apply, allowing supermarkets to remain open for longer.

Supporters of reform argue that the rules put large stores at a commercial disadvantage, particularly against online retailers who operate around the clock. Critics of the current system describe it as outdated and poorly aligned with how people now shop.

Calls for Change

According to The Grocer, ministers are considering easing the limits alongside proposed business rates reforms. Allowing supermarkets more time to trade on Sundays could help offset some of the higher costs created by changes to the ratings system.

The 'Open Sundays' campaign, backed by retailers and consumer groups, has gained traction in recent months. Its supporters claim that extending hours would support economic growth, increase consumer choice and bring legislation in line with shopping patterns that have shifted significantly since the mid-1990s.

Yet opponents highlight strong local and cultural resistance. On the Isle of Lewis, for example, Tesco's plans to trade on Sundays have faced petitions and campaigns reflecting a determination to preserve Sunday as a day of rest. Religious groups and some workers' unions also argue that longer hours risk undermining work-life balance for staff.

Impacts and Timelines

If changes proceed, chains such as Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi could open for extended periods on Sundays. Treasury officials have suggested that any announcement could come in the Autumn Budget 2025, with implementation from April 2026.

The proposed reforms are being considered within a wider retail, hospitality and leisure package designed to adjust business rates. Properties with a rateable value below £500,000 could benefit from reduced multipliers, while larger premises may face higher charges. Sunday trading changes are being viewed in this broader fiscal context.

The problem with the economy wont be solved by increasing the trading hours - it is people having no jobs or no money left to spend when they are already taxed into oblivion by this government and having to pay the most for energy anywhere in the world! — casw (@casw909) October 3, 2025

More jobs and convenience sounds great, but I wonder about the impact on small business owners and workers. Reminds me of a point @CarterVanceUSA made about balancing economic growth with quality of life. — Taylor Wright (@nishitota1983) October 3, 2025

I disagree, there is only so much disposable income to spend and this can be done in six days. Sundays should have been kept ‘special’. — Gary Broome (@GaryBroome1) October 3, 2025

Why not shut everything on a Sunday like they used to. Families can then have a day of quality time together instead of spending money they don’t have and taking their brats round shops, running riot and just annoying everyone. — Steve Zodiac (@yvyt75n6zt) October 3, 2025

Honestly, I don't understand why Sunday trading hours still exist in 2025, from a law perspective.



Surely relaxing those laws would benefit the suffering high streets? — Eddie (@EddieMakesGames) October 5, 2025

Looking Ahead

The debate over Sunday trading encapsulates the tension between economic modernisation and cultural tradition. For large supermarkets, the rules remain a commercial hurdle. For campaigners against reform, they are a safeguard of social values and staff welfare.

Rachel Reeves now faces pressure from both sides: to modernise laws seen as out of date by retailers, but also to respect the traditions and concerns of communities across the UK. Whether the government moves to extend Sunday opening hours will become clearer when the Chancellor delivers her Autumn Budget later this year.