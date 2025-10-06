Rachel Reeves Told to Scrap 'Outdated' Sunday Opening Hours In Tesco and Other Big Supermarkets Must Follow
'Open Sundays' campaign pushes for longer hours to boost growth
Retailers, consumer groups and MPs are increasing pressure on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to review the UK's Sunday trading rules. Current restrictions, set under the Sunday Trading Act 1994, limit large supermarkets to just six hours of trade on Sundays in England and Wales. Critics argue that the law no longer reflects modern shopping habits and places big stores at a disadvantage compared with smaller outlets.
The campaign for change comes as supermarkets face mounting costs and economic headwinds. Business leaders say longer Sunday hours could ease pressures by boosting footfall, while giving consumers greater flexibility. Treasury sources have confirmed that the government is exploring reforms as part of wider measures on business rates.
At the same time, resistance remains strong in many communities where tradition, cultural values and staff concerns continue to shape views on Sunday opening. Any policy shift will therefore need to balance economic gains with social sensitivities that remain deeply embedded in parts of the UK.
Current Rules and Exceptions
The Sunday Trading Act requires large retailers with more than 280 square metres of floor space to open for no more than six consecutive hours between 10am and 6pm. Smaller shops are exempt and may trade without restrictions. In Scotland, no such limits apply, allowing supermarkets to remain open for longer.
Supporters of reform argue that the rules put large stores at a commercial disadvantage, particularly against online retailers who operate around the clock. Critics of the current system describe it as outdated and poorly aligned with how people now shop.
Calls for Change
According to The Grocer, ministers are considering easing the limits alongside proposed business rates reforms. Allowing supermarkets more time to trade on Sundays could help offset some of the higher costs created by changes to the ratings system.
The 'Open Sundays' campaign, backed by retailers and consumer groups, has gained traction in recent months. Its supporters claim that extending hours would support economic growth, increase consumer choice and bring legislation in line with shopping patterns that have shifted significantly since the mid-1990s.
Yet opponents highlight strong local and cultural resistance. On the Isle of Lewis, for example, Tesco's plans to trade on Sundays have faced petitions and campaigns reflecting a determination to preserve Sunday as a day of rest. Religious groups and some workers' unions also argue that longer hours risk undermining work-life balance for staff.
Impacts and Timelines
If changes proceed, chains such as Tesco, Sainsbury's and Aldi could open for extended periods on Sundays. Treasury officials have suggested that any announcement could come in the Autumn Budget 2025, with implementation from April 2026.
The proposed reforms are being considered within a wider retail, hospitality and leisure package designed to adjust business rates. Properties with a rateable value below £500,000 could benefit from reduced multipliers, while larger premises may face higher charges. Sunday trading changes are being viewed in this broader fiscal context.
Looking Ahead
The debate over Sunday trading encapsulates the tension between economic modernisation and cultural tradition. For large supermarkets, the rules remain a commercial hurdle. For campaigners against reform, they are a safeguard of social values and staff welfare.
Rachel Reeves now faces pressure from both sides: to modernise laws seen as out of date by retailers, but also to respect the traditions and concerns of communities across the UK. Whether the government moves to extend Sunday opening hours will become clearer when the Chancellor delivers her Autumn Budget later this year.
