Rafael Nadal made history at Roland Garros on Sunday, after winning his unprecedented 13th French Open title and equalling Roger Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam trophies. The Spaniard achieved the feat by easily defeating world number one Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 0-6, 2-6, 5-7.

The entire tennis community was excited for a blockbuster final between the two tennis greats. A more competitive match was expected, with Djokovic being the top seed and after having just won the Italian Open in Rome a few weeks ago. The Serb is in the form of his life but on Sunday, he was no match for the "King of Clay."

Nadal took the opening set in just 48 minutes without letting Djokovic chalk up a single game up on the scoreboard. At the end of the the first set, it became clear from the nervous expression on Djokovic's face that the inevitable was coming.

The second set was a little better for Djokovic, but not by much. He was broken early again but at least he was able to win two games. Nevertheless, it was an easy set for Nadal.

The third set showed a glimmer of hope for the world number one, who managed to hold his serve and even break Nadal. There were murmurs of a possible resurgence to stretch things out to a fifth set. After all, if anyone was capable of returning from two sets down, it would by Djokovic. However, no comeback happened as Nadal eventually broke back later in the set. He then closed out the set at 5-7, not even letting Djokovic take it to a tie-break.

Nadal well and truly is the "King of Clay" and the "King of Roland Garros." After his victory, Nadal said that he was not really thinking about equalling Federer's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. He said that his priority was to win the French Open, emphasising numerous times how important the tournament is for him. Nadal also spoke about the difficulty that the entire world is facing amid the pandemic. He hoped that next June, there will be a proper crowd at the newly refurbished Court Philippe Chatrier.

Meanwhile, Djokovic will have to play catch up once again. He was within striking distance of Nadal's Grand Slam tally at the start of the year, but after failing to win both the U.S. Open and the French Open, he still holds just 17 Grand Slam titles, three behind both Federer and Nadal.