Real Madrid CF had been having a great season so far, but they have also made a habit of unexpectedly conceding against much lower-ranked opponents. This is why all eyes were on their Copa del Rey match against Alcoyano on Wednesday.

Los Blancos did manage to get past the round of 32, but they needed two late goals to get the 3-1 victory. This match holds particular significance because this time last year, Real Madrid were eliminated at the same stage of the tournament by the same team.

Defender Éder Militão redeemed himself after a defensive blunder in Real Madrid's last match against Getafe in La Liga, which led to the lone goal that cost them the three points. Against Alcoyano, he gave Real Madrid the lead with a goal towards the end of the first half.

The fans at the El Collao Stadium continued to back their team, and soon enough their support propelled the home team to find the equaliser in the 66th minute via Dani Vega. The hosts held their own against the Spanish giants, and did not look like a lower-tier team against the most decorated football club in the world. Alcoyano had numerous chances to score, and the 3-1 final scoreline did not do justice to the way the match played out.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were relieved to re-take the lead thanks to substitute Marco Asensio, who is happy to add to his limited minutes this season. His shot was deflected off a defender, leaving the Alcoyano keeper no chance.

The final goal was scored via an own goal by Jose Juan into his own net. The error came off a shot by Isco Alarcón, who is also getting some much-needed minutes on the pitch after spending most of the season on the Real Madrid bench.