Football fans are still very much confused by the sight of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos wearing the same shirt. After a long period playing on either side of football's biggest rivalry, the former FC Barcelona and Real Madrid captains are now teammates.

On Thursday, Paris Saint-Germain shared a video of Messi's first training with his new teammates. He entered the club facilities, where he greeted the PSG players one by one in the gym and locker rooms.

A warm welcome was expected from long-time friend Neymar Jr. as well as from compatriots like Angel di Maria and Leandro Paredes. Argentine manager Mauricio Pochettino was all smiles, but everyone was eager to see the first interaction between Ramos and Messi.

The pair was seen sharing a hug before having a short chat in the gym. PSG fans are delighted, but everyone else is still in disbelief.

It has been a remarkable summer for the French giants, after finding both Messi and Ramos available in the same transfer window. Furthermore, they were available for free. After both legendary captains failed to sort out contract extensions with Real Madrid and Barcelona, all PSG needed to do was make a decent offer.

They former arch-enemies both knew that not many other clubs can offer a deal that was both lucrative and could provide top level football at the same time. With most other clubs suffering financial hits due to the pandemic, Qatar-owned PSG had a significant financial buffer which allowed them to sign both superstars.

As such, the two players now find themselves on the same side of the coin. After over a decade playing as rivals, there will be a lot to unlearn and a new relationship needs to be built between the two. Nevertheless, there are a lot of familiar faces in the club, with Ramos finding himself surrounded by former teammates such as Angel di Maria, Achraf Hakimi and Keylor Navas. Messi also has Argentina and former Barcelona teammates around to support him.

It will be an interesting season indeed, and expectations will be high on this new super club. It remains to be seen if they will be able to deliver.