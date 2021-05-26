UEFA has not backed down on its promise to punish the teams that have remained committed to the failed European Super League project. While most teams have abandoned the project, Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC have stuck with the controversial breakaway tournament.

The two Spanish sides and Juventus are the only clubs that have not "withdrawn" from the Super League project, with the other 9 founding members having pulled out within a week of the initial announcement.

UEFA has not taken things lightly, and the European football governing body has taken steps towards sanctioning the "rebellious" clubs. On Tuesday, UEFA released a statement which formally confirms that actions will be taken against the three remaining Super League clubs.

"Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework," read the statement as shared by MARCA.

"Further information will be made available in due course," it said further. The biggest consequences that are expected are related to the UEFA Champions League.

At the moment, all three clubs are effectively qualified for the Champions League next season. However, there is a possibility that they may be banned from the competition for the next one or two seasons. Apart from that, the clubs may also be facing hefty fines.

If Real Madrid and Barcelona are taken out of the UCL, then Real Sociedad and Real Betis will likely join Atletico Madrid and Sevilla in the competition. Meanwhile, Juventus' hard-fought fourth place in Serie A will have been for nothing, as they will be forced to give up the UCL spot to Napoli.

The domestic federations also promised sanctions to members of the European Super League, but no formal actions have been taken as of now. The three clubs are also facing expulsion from domestic competitions if their respective federations follow through with earlier warnings.