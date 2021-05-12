Italian Serie A side Juventus FC may be hunting for a new head coach and Real Madrid's Zinedine Zidane could be their prime target.

Current Bianconeri coach Andrea Pirlo may soon be facing the axe if hs side drops out of the UEFA Champions League spots for next season. If he is dismissed as Juventus head coach at the end of the season, the Frenchman could take over in Turin.

Over in Madrid, Zidane is also in hot water, with Real Madrid on the verge of ending their season without taking home a single piece of silverware. They still have an outside chance of defending their La Liga Santander title, but Atletico Madrid still leads by two points with only three games remaining.

Read more Italy determined to ban Super League teams from Serie A

Zidane has a long history with Juventus, having played with the club from 1996 to 2001. He later moved to Madrid and played there until 2006 in the first "Galacticos" era that cemented his name in football history.

Pirlo also enjoyed a successful spell as a player at Juventus, but this season has proven that a great player does not necessarily guarantee success as a coach. That said, great players on the pitch can't guarantee the same either, considering the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo has so far failed to lead the team to the UEFA Champions League crown.

It is unlikely for Juventus to drop Pirlo before the end of the season, but a major shuffle may take place in the summer. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zidane or Massimiliano Allegri may take over from Pirlo.

"Juve's situation suggests, or almost imposes, the choice of a strong, charismatic and experienced figure," reads the article from the Italian publication. Allegri already held the reins at Juventus up until two years ago, and left the club in 2019 following disagreements with management.

Both seem to be feasible options for now, even though Juve bosses have said that they remain committed to Pirlo.