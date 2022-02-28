FC Barcelona have been busy trying to lock down their young talents to long-term deals in order to help manage their wage bill in the coming seasons. However, they have so far failed to come to an agreement with Gavi. Recent speculations are now suggesting that the teenager may be poached by the Blaugrana's bitter rivals, Real Madrid.

The 17-year-old has impressed Barcelona manager Xaxi Hernandez and has found himself enjoying steady first-team action at just 17 years of age. He first made a breakthrough during the the tenure of former manager Ronald Koeman, and has appeared to have charmed Xavi as well.

The youngster's current deal does not expire until June 30, 2023, but Barcelona are keen to protect the value of their young players. Offering a long-term extension now will also save the club from the headache of having to negotiate a higher package once the player proves to be more valuable in the months closer to the expiration of his current deal.

However, Gavi's representatives have not accepted Barcelona's offers thus far, although the player himself has not made any indication that he wants to leave. The speculations of a possible departure have come up following a sighting at the Spanish capital. According to Marca, Gavi's agent, Ivan de la Pena, was spotted in Real Madrid's offices in Valdebebas earlier this week.

Of course, this may not necessarily mean that he was there to negotiate a transfer for the Barcelona player. De la Pena has other clients, and it is more likely that he was at Valdebebas to attend to the contract renewal of his other client, Marc Cualcon, who is currently a Real Madrid B midfielder.

Gavi had previously been in Los Blancos' radar, but he ultimately chose to join Barcelona. Despite the rumours, it would seem unlikely for Gavi to move to the capital, especially with a non-agression pact between the two teams.

The two clubs may be bitter rivals on the pitch, but they have always had a good business relationship. The two Spanish giants are both founding members of the controversial European Super League, which has now been shelved after a clash with UEFA.

Nevertheless, if Barcelona continue to struggle financially, they may have to fend off interest from other clubs. If not Real Madrid, German champions Bayern Munich may make a move, and PSG have never been shy about snatching players from other clubs by offering more lucrative packages.