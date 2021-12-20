League leaders Real Madrid CF failed to extend their advantage at the top of the La Liga Santander table to eight points, after being held to a draw by bottom-dwellers Cadiz on Sunday. The Andalusian side visited the Santiago Bernabeu and came away with a hard-fought point.

Real Madrid also broke their ten-match winning streak, which saw them winning eight straight fixtures in La Liga. Despite having six first-team players sidelined due to Covid-19, Real Madrid were still expected to win over Cadiz, who are currently sitting in the relegation zone in 19th place.

However, even though the hosts dominated the match, they were left frustrated in front of the goal. Such was the dominance of Real Madrid that they recorded 36 goalscoring attempts, while Cadiz failed to take a single shot on target from only four chances all evening.

The dangerous tandem of Karim Benzema and Vinicus Junior were on hand to threaten early, but their previously effective partnership was neutralised on Sunday. Fede Valverde, Ferland Mendy and Luka Jovic also tried their luck, but were somehow thwarted by a determined Cadiz side. The visitors were obviously just trying to wind down the clock to avoid defeat, but Real Madrid remained frustrated as Cadiz proceeded to park the bus.

Eden Hazard got his opportunity to start, and even though it was a promising performance, he also failed to find the winner. The last attempt came from a free-kick by David Alaba, followed by a weak volley from Toni Kroos.

It is a missed opportunity for Carlo Ancelotti's side, who are now only six points clear of second-placed Sevilla. They have one more match against Athletic Club before the Christmas break, where they are still likely going to be without Luka Modric, Marcelo, Marco Asensio, Andriy Lunin, Rodrygo and Gareth Bale, who all tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

Luckily, only Modric is a regular starter among those infected, and he has already tested negative on Friday. Ancelotti will be hoping that there will be no further infections, before the club loses its stability and momentum heading into the new year.