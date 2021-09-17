At the end of the summer transfer window, Real Madrid fans were extremely frustrated by the fact that Kylian Mbappe was not released by Paris Saint-Germain. However, the club did not dwell on the disappointment for long, and made a sudden move for Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga from under the radar on deadline day.

Just a few weeks into the season, it has now become clear that Los Blancos made a sound investment. The 18-year-old midfielder arrived for a whopping £34.4 million, which is a fraction of the fortune the club would have spent to sign Mbappe.

Nevertheless, Camavinga has already made a massive impact on Carlo Ancelotti's team. He scored his first goal as a Real Madrid player just six minutes into his debut off the bench against Celta Vigo over the weekend. Camavinga clearly did not need an extended period of adjustment and hit the ground running at the Spanish capital.

Just days after his impressive La Liga debut, the Frenchman came off the bench once more for his UEFA Champions League debut. Despite the immense pressure of playing at such a big stage, he assisted teammate Rodrygo Goes to score the match-winning goal in the 89th minute against Italian champions Inter Milan.

Camavinga is spewing magic off his left foot, and Real Madrid fans are quickly getting over the disappointment of missing out on Mappe. Camavinga himself has blossomed into an entirely different kind of player with Los Blancos. While playing with Rennes, he only scored two goals and made five assists in 88 appearances.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid also scored a bargain deal when they signed David Alaba on a free transfer from German champions Bayern Munich. Both summer arrivals have secured the trust of manager Carlo Ancelotti, and the results are making the fans happy.

Real Madrid currently sit at the top of the La Liga Santander table, in their best start since Cristiano Ronaldo left the club in 2018.