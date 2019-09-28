Jose Mourinho may be presented with the opportunity to return to Real Madrid if current coach Zinedine Zidane fails to lead the team to victory tonight. Real Madrid will be facing Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano and this will be a big test to see if Zidane will be keeping his job.

If Zidane ends up getting the boot, The Special One will be waiting in the wings. The Portuguese manager has been out of a job since December, after having been sacked from Manchester United. He was unable to lock down a new contract before the start of the season, and it has been widely reported that he had been turning down offers in the hopes that the Real Madrid job would open up.

According to The Sun, Mourinho is desperate for a chance to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. He led the club to La Liga victory in 2012, making him one of the most successful managers throughout all the top-tier leagues in Europe. During his time with the club, he won every possible domestic trophy. However, feuds with certain players led to a breakdown of his relationship with the team, its fans and management. Real Madrid president Florentino Perez eventually announced that Mourinho would leave the team at the end of the 2013 season "by mutual agreement."

There have been a lot changes in Real Madrid since then. Both Iker Casillas and Cristiano Ronaldo, with whom he had strained relationships, are no longer there. Captain Sergio Ramos, who also clashed with Mourinho, is perhaps the biggest personality who might oppose the move. Nevertheless, the possibility of his return might not be as far-fetched as some may think.

There is not much patience in the Real Madrid camp when it comes to their managers. Last season, Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari were both sacked after being at the helm for only around four months. Both managers were booted out after suffering defeats at the hands of major rivals.

Tonight, even if he doesn't immediately get sacked, Zidane's neck will be on the line if Los Blancos fail to win the Madrid Derby. They will be desperate to redeem themselves, after suffering a humiliating 7-3 thrashing at the hands of Atletico back in July. If things go sideways for Real Madrid, Mourinho might get a chance for a second spell with the club.