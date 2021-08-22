One of the biggest headlines this summer was the departure of former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and his subsequent transfer to Paris Saint-Germain. New reports have come out claiming that before his exit was finalised, the Spaniard had asked returning manager Carlo Ancelotti to help him find a way to sort out his contract extension with Los Blancos some months ago. As we all know, The Italian was not able to stop the player's exit.

Carlo Ancelotti returned to Madrid to take over from Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season. This is his second stint with the club, and he has a good relationship with many of the squad veterans including Ramos. According to Marca, Ramos had reached out to the manager upon the latter's appointment to ask for his hep.

Ramos and Ancelotti enjoyed aa successful spell together when the Italian was in charge of the club between 2013 and 2015. Ramos was banking on this to see if Ancelotti can step in and help him get his contract extension sorted, which we know had been at an impasse since January.

However, the reappointed manager reportedly said that the matter was between Ramos and club president Florentino Perez. The club had offered Ramos an extension back in January, but he had rejected it at the time.

The club refused to renegotiate the deal, and when Ramos finally found himself running out of time, he made a U-turn only to find out that the club had already pulled the offer off the table.

Everyone knows what happened next, with Ramos and Perez both admitting that it was a difficult conclusion to a 16-year relationship between the player and Real Madrid. Ramos is and always will be a club legend, but Florentino Perez has once again proven that no player is bigger than the club, and he will continue running the organisation with a firm hand and with the interests of the entire club in mind at all times.