Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will say goodbye to the club at the end of next season. Speculations about his future have come to an end following the confirmation that he has accepted the post as Brazil head coach from 2024 onwards.

The CBF had been vocal about their pursuit of the Italian and as Real Madrid struggled to retain their La Liga title in the recently concluded season, many believed that he may have been heading to Brazil as early as this summer. However, Ancelotti had always been adamant that he intends to see out the remainder of his contract with Los Blancos. Following their Copa del Rey victory, speculations died down for a few weeks before gaining pace once again when the season finally wrapped up.

Now, multiple sources from Brazil and even Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano have confirmed that CBF president Ednaldo has announced that an agreement has been reached for Ancelotti to take charge of Brazil from June 2024. His first task would be to lead the team during their 2024 Copa America campaign.

Tite had been in charge of Brazil until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, but he stepped down from the role after a disappointing quarter-final exit at the hands of Croatia. Brazil U20 coach Ramon Menezes had been appointed as interim manager, and he is now expected to return to his previous post.

Fluminense's Fernando Diniz has been chosen by the CBF as interim manager until Ancelotti's arrival in 2024. For his part, even though it is a temporary role, Diniz called the appointment a dream and an honor and a huge pride.

"Fernando Diniz will lead the Brazilian team for a year, and I'm sure he will do it with great competence, as always during his professional career," said CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues in a video statement.

In the year between now and when Ancelotti arrives, Brazil will be playing a number of crucial games under Diniz. They will be playing against the likes of Argentina and Uruguay in the South American qualifying games for the 2026 World Cup. This September, they have matches scheduled against Bolivia and Peru. Needless to say, Diniz still has a lot to take on before he hands over the baton to the Italian.

Ancelotti will then hit the ground running as Brazil prepares to head to the United States where the Copa America will be staged next summer.

Why was Brazil desperate to hire Ancelotti?

Ancelotti's arrival in Brazil is such a big deal because he will be their first foreign coach in nearly six decades.

Brazil are hoping that Ancelotti can lead them to the same levels of success that he has reached both as a player and a manager. Ancelotti has won the UEFA Champions League trophy a record four times with two titles each for AC Milan and Real Madrid. As a player, he also won the European Cup twice in 1989 and 1990 with the Rossoneri. He also won the FIFA World Cup as a player for Italy in 1990

The 64-year-old is also the only manager to have won titles in all five of Europe's biggest leagues. He won the Premier League title with Chelsea, the Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain, and of course Serie A and La Liga with Milan and Real Madrid, respectively.

Real Madrid in search of a successor

Now that Ancelotti's future has been confirmed, Real Madrid are faced with the dilemma of finding a suitable successor. Many are hoping that this will open the door for yet another Zinedine Zidane comeback, after the Frenchman lost his chance to take over the French National Team side following the extension of Didier Deschamps.

On the other hand, two other Real Madrid legends are in the short list. Xabi Alonso and Raul Gonzalez are heavily linked with the post after successfully transitioning into managerial roles after retirement.

Raul has led Real Madrid Castilla to massive success, and has taken pretty much the same path as Zidane on his way to possibly taking over the first team. Meanwhile, Xabi is currently head coach of German side Bayer Leverkusen.