Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior have already scored a total of 11 goals between them this season. That's 11 out of 16 goals scored by Los Blancos players this early in the campaign. On Sunday, the pair did it again in their come-from-behind 2-1 victory at the Mestalla Stadium against Valencia.

Despite the disappointment of missing out on signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has managed to take of advantage of the talent that already exists in his roster.

Benzema and Vinicius have been unstoppable this season, with Valencia feeling the full force of their partnership in the closing stages of the match. The hosts took the lead in the 66th minute through a Hugo Duro strike, and it appeared as though Real Madrid would continue their winless streak at Valencia's home turf.

However, the Brazilian found the equaliser in the 86th minute thanks to an assist from Benzema. He then returned the favour to help Benzema score the winner just two minutes later. Valencia looked like the stronger team for most of the match, until the duo took control in the closing five minutes.

Real Madrid remain unbeaten this season, winning five matches and dropping points only from a single draw so far.

Vini Jr. has really blossomed into a star this season, with Ancelotti being able to hone his raw talent that was evident even two seasons ago. He is now a goal scoring machine, after struggling with finishing during previous campaigns.

As for Benzema, he stood in Cristiano Ronaldo's shadow for a very long time, but his time finally arrived and he is now La Liga's leading goal scorer so far this season with six goals and four assists.

Benzema is also well on his way to climbing up the all-time rankings for the club, having already scored 285 goals for Real Madrid. He only needs four goals to clinch the fourth spot behind such legendary players as Cristiano Ronaldo (451), Raul Gonzalez (323) and Alfredo Di Stefano (308).