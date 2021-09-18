Carlo Ancelotti has just started his second spell at the helm of Real Madrid CF and things look very promising so far. The club has had its best start of a campaign in the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, and the Italian is showing exactly how good of a manger he is. One of his latest moves is to allow new arrival David Alaba to firmly settle into the centre-back role.

The Austrian arrived at Valdebebas this summer after a long successful career with German giants Bayern Munich. It is fortunate that Ancelotti is familiar with the player after his short spell as manager of the Bundesliga champions back in 2016-17.

Alaba is a versatile player who has held roles in the centre-back, centre-midfield and left-back positions. Ancelotti had a decision to make, and based on recent matches played with Los Blancos, Alaba appears to have been given the core of the defence which was vacated by Sergio Ramos when the former captain left the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

During Ancelotti and Alaba's time together in Munich, the Austrian was playing in the left-back position. However, that position is well covered at Real Madrid with Marcelo, Ferland Mendy and Miguel Gutierrez all in the roster.

The summer departures of both Ramos and Raphael Varane left the heart of the defence empty, but Alaba is taking over the responsibility. As it turns out he isn't simply inheriting Ramos' number 4 jersey, he has a big role to fulfil in central defence as well.

Alaba is n experienced player who has played in the biggest competitions, so he should not feel uncomfortable taking on the role for Los Blancos. Real Madrid's other signing, Eduardo Camavinga, has also been a revelation in his first appearances with the squad, providing one goal and one assist already.

Things are looking good for Ancelotti, and Florentino Perez has once again proven that he is a genius behind the scenes.