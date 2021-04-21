Real Madrid CF is at the centre of the European Super League debacle but manager Zinedine Zidane has refused to weigh in on the situation. In a press conference ahead of his team's La Liga clash against Cadiz, Zidane dodged questions about the controversial breakaway tournament.

"That's a question for one person: the president," said Zidane, referring to Real Madrid president and ESL supremo Florentino Perez. "I'm here to talk about the game, not to talk about other things. The rest is not my job," he continued, as he faced members of the press in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

A French journalist tried to ask him about the ESL again later in the session and Zidane showed his exasperation about the topic. "I'm not going to give you my opinion," he said bluntly. "Maybe you say that I don't get involved and that's true, because what I like to do is coach."

Zidane emphasised that he wants to speak about the upcoming match that Real Madrid has against Cadiz. At this point in the season, every match counts if they want to successfully defend their La Liga Santander title.

"We're competing, which is what we like, and we're going to compete until the last day. Whatever happens, we're going to compete until the last day," he said.

Zidane also showed a lot of passion when journalists started to hound him with questions about the injury crisis that the club is facing, and how much it will limit their performance in the coming weeks. He confirmed that Eden Hazard and Toni Kroos won't be available for Wednesday's match, but assured that they will always find a way to work around the setbacks.

"I don't know if we're going to win, but we're going to give it all we've got. We are encouraged by the competition. I was talking about the [physical] limit and now you are, but we can always go further."

Real Madrid has fallen three points behind Atletico Madrid after last weekend's draw against Getafe. They also have FC Barcelona breathing down their necks just two points down and with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the fitness issues will also be haunting them when they face Chelsea in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League next Tuesday. The tail end of the season is getting more intense and the players are also increasingly exhausted. It remains to be seen how well Zidane will manage the situation.