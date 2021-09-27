Real Madrid have been playing without star midfielder Toni Kroos so far this season, but the German is reportedly aiming to rejoin the squad in Europe's biggest stage. Kroos is reportedly targeting a comeback when Los Blancos face Sheriff Tiraspol in their second UEFA Champions League Group Stage match of the season.

During the summer break, Kroos announced that he will finally be dealing with a nagging groin injury that had been bothering him for a while. He has been out of commission throughout the campaign so far, but he has been training well in recent weeks.

Kroos has stepped up his return to full training in recent weeks, and is hoping to be ready to get back into action as soon as possible. He has been spotted comfortably taking part in the club's most recent training session following the draw against Villarreal over the weekend.

Spanish media are confident that the German will start against the Moldovan team when they host the match at the Bernabeu on September 28. However, manager Carlo Ancelotti may call up Kroos, but he will likely ease him into full competition gradually. Just like many other players who are coming off lengthy recovery periods, Kroos will most likely start from the bench if at all.

Read more Real Madrid slip up but remain top of La Liga

Real Madrid will be eager to secure a second straight victory in the Champions League, after enduring a shaky start to their campaign last season. They were lucky to scrape past the group stage then, and they will want to get away cleanly this time around.

Los Blancos have had a positive start to the season so far, remaining undefeated in La Liga and dropping points only via two draws so far. However, the battle has been tight, and they will need all their players healthy and available if they want to keep the momentum going throughout the long stretch of the season.

Ancelotti will be eager to challenge for silverware, after the club failed to bring home any trophies last season. President Florentino Perez is aiming to make some big signings next summer, but it won't hurt to see the current squad proving themselves capable of winning without splashing the big bucks during the transfer window.