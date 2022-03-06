Real Madrid CF had been worried due to the injury suffered by German sniper Toni Kroos. The midfielder skipped training earlier in the week and is likely to miss the highly-anticipated Champions League match against PSG on Wednesday. However, Eduardo Camavinga stepped up against Real Sociedad on Saturday evening to give manager Carlo Ancelotti something to think about.

Los Blancos came from a goal down against Real Sociedad to score a series of golazos that gave them a comfortable 4-1 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu. Mikel Oyarzabal gave the visitors the lead in the opening 10 minutes via a spot kick. It was a nervous half an hour after that before Camavinga fired a torpedo from several yards out of the box which drilled past the keeper and into the back of the net.

The Frenchman got a rare start in La Liga owing to Kroos' absence. While the German is always missed, Camavinga showed that there are options and he is definitely ready to be given more minutes moving forward. Three minutes after the equaliser. Luka Modric gave the home side the lead by a similar strike that also came from all the way outside the box. The 36-year-old was phenomenal as usual, and he will be a central figure in next week's crucial Champions League match.

In the second half, Vinicius Junior may not have scored, but the attacking threat that he posed certainly rattled the Real Sociedad defence. The Brazilian eventually won a penalty after being tackled right at the edge of the area. Karim Benzema stepped up as expected and did not miss the opportunity to put Real Madrid 3-1 ahead.

The icing on the cake was Marco Asensio's goal in the final 20 minutes. The man from Mallorca is evidently gaining more confident folowing a string of important goals for the club in recent matches.

Back to Camavinga, the 19-year-old will have a hard time elbowing a starting spot against the wonder trio of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro. However, on Wednesday, Kroos might still be unable to start, and Casemiro is suspended. Camavinga will probably need to fill in alongside Fede Valverde.

Real Madrid fans will be feeling a lot more comfortable with the change after seeing Camavinga's performance on Saturday. It remains to be seen how this will affect his future with the club, but Ancelotti will surely be taking notes.

The match on Wednesday is the second leg of the last-16 clash against PSG, and Real Madrid are heading into it with a one goal deficit. They will need to be at their best to mount a comeback, and Camavinga might get the opportunity to shine once more. He will be facing France international teammate Kylian Mbappe, who scored the lone goal that gave PSG the victory in the first leg. They may have a good relationship playing for France, but they will be throwing everything at each other on Wednesday.