Real Madrid's prodigal son, Gareth Bale, has confirmed that he feels happier and more comfortable at the Spanish club this season. He returned to play the final year of his contract with Los Blancos after a year-long loan spell with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Bale also returned to Real Madrid after having just represented Wales in the European Championship this summer. He said that his positive experience with the national team also helped him get in the right state of mind to rejoin the Spanish giants.

"I think that showed coming back with Wales in the Euros. I have brought that into Real Madrid this season, where there is a better environment for myself," he said, as quoted by Marca.

"Every player will tell you if they're in a happier place mentally, then physically they are going to feel better and perform better. I'm playing and a bit happier and a bit more comfortable with the playing style of Real Madrid," he added, before saying that he is happy to play under returning manager Carlo Ancelotti once more.

Despite his relationship with the coach, he clarified that his previous troubles with the club were not necessarily the fault of the previous managers. "It is always the same: you have to perform to get into the team. I had a good pre-season and a good start to the season. In football, you just have to play well and the perception changes very quickly," he said.

It may be remembered that after a successful period wherein he helped the club win four UEFA Champions League trophies, Bale suffered a slump. After becoming man of the match in the 2018 final, he spent most of the following two seasons on the bench. He was then shipped off to England for a year before coming back this summer.

He clarified that none of the previous reports were true, and he was not contemplating retirement after the Euros. For now, he is happy to be back and Real Madrid fans are eager to see how he can contribute this season.